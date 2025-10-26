Lit With Liz: Weird Girls, Welcome (to my haunted) Home!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

BOO! Hey Her Campus! As everyone’s favorite holiday, Halloween, approaches, I wanted to give y’all a list of some of my favorite Weird Girl books to read this spooky season! Some are horror, some are surrealist, and some are nonfiction! Have a blast!

Literally THE haunted house book— it’s accredited for launching the trope. Written in 1959, not only is this classic book fantastic, and a great example of how horror has historically been used to discuss taboo themes such as queerness and mental illness, but the limited series adaptation by Mike Flannagan is one of my favorite pieces of media of all time. If you’re wanting to check out the horror classics, this is a must read. P.S. Go into it knowing as little as possible.

A true crime book published after the authors death, Michelle McNamara dedicated years of her life to researching the cold case of The Golden State Killer, a serial rapist and murderer, speaking to victims and their families, as well as working closely with the local Police Department. It was McNamara’s work that linked similar, previously unconnected cases, together, and it was her that coined the name “The Golden State Killer.” McNamara died suddenly in 2016, and her husband Pat Oswalt worked to publish her book as a dedication of the impact of her work with the help of writers Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen.

An in-depth analysis of The Golden State Killer’s crimes, told with empathy and consideration for those involved, McNamara’s book is one of my favorite true crime books I’ve ever read.

In April of 2018, authorities using DNA evidence identified Joseph James DeAngelo as The Golden State Killer. He is now serving eleven life sentences without the possibility of parole.

One of LaRocca’s short story collections, this collection explores queerness, grief, isolation, and religion. LaRocca’s stories make me deeply uncomfortable in a way that I think mainstream horror is reluctant to. Make it gross! Make it icky! Make it graphic! And most of all, make it unique. With work like this, you either love it or you hate it, but if you’re a seasoned horror fan and looking to try something new, I highly checking out this author!

Another controversial one! I couldn’t tell if I loved or hated this book until I finished it, but it was certainly a reading experience! A satirical novel that blends psychosis and magical realism, Bunny commentates on pretentious private art schools, gender roles, identity, and college relationships. Good for fans of The Secret History who want more into the speculative genre, and more “I’m not like other girls!” energy. We can’t wait for you to join us bunny! P.S. the sequel, We Love you Bunny, just came out in September.

The first in a psychological thriller trilogy, None Shall Sleep follows two teens working with the FBI (and a famed teen serial killer) to try and solve some cold cases. However, things quickly go awry as secrets are revealed, laws are broken, and sanity is questioned.

I love this series because I love the psychological aspect of true crime but worry about the ethics of the actual production and consumption of media about real cases. Marney’s novels are well researched, well written, and adrenaline filled, and fictional.

Honorable Mentions

If you like high-stakes thrillers, try the I Hunt Killers series by Barry Lyga, and anything written by Holly Jackson (though my personal recommendation is the A Good Girls Guide to Murder trilogy).

If you like gothic or folklore horror, read Parallel Hells by Leon Craig, a collection of short stories that blend gothic and contemporary fiction.

If you like experimental horror, check out I’m Thinking of Ending Things by Iain Reid, or the movie adaptation.

Happy haunting, hope you get scared ! >:)