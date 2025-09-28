Lights, Camera, Angels! Get Ready for the Return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On July 18th, the Victoria’s Secret social media account announced the highly anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. After the widely negative reception of the 2024 show, all eyes are on the angels to see how they will make up for it this October 15th. With less than a month away, I personally could not be more excited. So, put on your pink pjs and get your favorite bev at the ready while I recap everything we know and can look forward to so far!

Fashion is about good energy. It’s about feelings. That’s what I have to give the people, good energy and good feelings. Adriana Lima

Return of the Wings!

Back when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show first came off of hiatus in 2024, there were a few things that audiences immediately noticed had changed. One of these things was, of course, the wings. Victoria’s Secret is, at its core, known for its angels and its runway show–a runway show that is not afraid of being fun and campy, with huge wings and glitter. The 2024 show seemed to take a very different approach, though. The wings were much more toned down this time around, and we saw a lot more neutral, metallic tones with a lot of less-than-glamorous outfits. This year; however, the company seems very invested in returning to the romanticized, nostalgic era of the 2000’s while keeping the inclusivity and positivity that the new decade of Victoria’s Secret has brought in. Many of their promos so far have included big, fluffy angel wings and all the pink and glitter that we missed in 2024–and I for one cannot wait to see them on the runway!

Blowouts are Back!

Much like with the wings, many Victoria’s Secret superfans found the hairstyles for 2024 both a disservice to the 2000’s style they claimed they were hoping to achieve and just wholly unflattering to the models. Ever since slickbacks took over the runway, there has been a huge push from the audience to bring back the blowouts! As someone who grew up obsessing ove Adriana Lima’s perfect 2000’s waves, I can totally sympathize–and I am so happy to tell you all that they are back! On the morning of September 25th, Victoria’s Secret social accounts posted the coveted announcement, reading “We solemnly swear…To not slick back the hair.” It seems that the 2025 show will finally bring back the perfect curls that we all grew up trying to emulate.

Cast

And of course, it would not be a Victoria’s Secret fashion show without our angels! Seven have been announced at the time of writing, and I am so excited for more! But for now we can look forward to seeing familiar faces like Variety’s “Most Beautiful Supermodel in the World” Anok Yai, Alex Consani, Candice Swanepoel, Yumi Nu, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, and–of course–the stunning Adriana Lima! While the performers for this year’s show have not been revealed yet, audiences are looking forward to a show with just as much as–or maybe even more–star power than last year, which featured BLACKPINK’s Lisa, as well as Cher and Tyla. Among the rumored performers are KATSEYE (which I would personally love to see) and Charli XCX.

All in all, I hope you are all looking forward to this year’s runway just as much as I am! Throughout the course of this year, we have seen a huge shift back to what fans refer to as the “prime” of Victoria’s Secret (which, of course, included the return of fold-over leggings!) and I think we can really expect a fashion show that reflects this! So, angels, get your body glitter and slippers ready for the show at 7pm on October 15th!