Lexie’s Favorite People in Season 7 of “Love is Blind”

Season 7 of Love is Blind has officially fully dropped. The season’s reunion premiered October 30th at 9:00 PM ET, ending this season of chaos. If anyone is unfamiliar with the concept of Love is Blind, it is a reality show where contestants are looking for their perfect match. These people brought into this show are looking to get married, and in the end they must propose to their partner without seeing them. After this, the couples go on a honeymoon together and then go into the real world where they test how they will live in each other’s homes, and have to face challenges from the outside world such as finally getting their cell phones back. Finally, the couples will have a wedding where they decide if they will say I do or not, at the altar. This show always induces a lot of chaos, but in the end, is supposed to show if love is actually blind or not. Every season, there is always one couple everyone is rooting for, that does prove love is blind, but then there are couples who struggle hard. I’m going to talk about my top 5 favorite people in the show this season. This list contains my own opinions and also contains spoilers, so if you have not finished the show yet, finish it first before reading this list!

5. Ashley

I think Ashley was one of the cutest people on this show this season. She always came off as genuinely sweet and authentically herself. She also seemed like she was on the show truly to find love, and not for other superficial reasons. Her partner Tyler, whom she ended up getting married to, had some controversies surrounding him over social media. In the reunion, they talked about how Tyler had children, but it felt like he was hiding this factor throughout the show from Ashley. Also, there were allegations coming out that Tyler distanced himself from these children, and stopped talking to them after the show came out, which was also brought up in the reunion. Tyler denied all allegations, saying that he is proud of his children, and is not hiding them. He also revealed that he told Ashley about these children, and nothing was kept a secret from her. Ashley backed Tyler up and told the audience that she knew about his children every step of the way, and they had many conversations about it off-camera because Tyler wanted to keep that factor private. Although this couple has become controversial, I have a lot of respect for Ashley. Even though she is getting hate and being told she needs to leave Tyler, she has always stuck to her gut and she stood up for Tyler every step of the way during the reunion. I think it’s admirable that she is sticking by his side despite the controversy, and truly does have his back, which is a good quality in a marriage. Despite the controversy, Ashley and Tyler are truly in love and have found a strong connection with each other and Ashley throughout this process has proved her devotion to Tyler.

4. Marissa

I have resonated a lot with Marrisa throughout this season. We both have very similar personalities and when Ramses broke up with her, I felt my heart being crushed with her. One of the saddest parts of the season was watching Marrisa go through her engagement being called off. Some might think that she was too emotional, or that she was trying too hard to get Ramses back but I believe the complete opposite. As someone who is very emotional, I would have reacted the same as Marissa had. She thought she was going to get married and live a happy married life, but out of nowhere, he ended things, which came as a shock to her. A breakup is not easy especially, when it is being shown to thousands of people on television. Marissa always brought such a fun and bubbly personality to the show, which made it even more fun to watch. Seeing her get put down the way she did was upsetting and how she handled it was completely reasonable. Now, the reason why she is lower on my list is because of the reunion, which changed a lot of things. Marissa was completely heartbroken throughout the reunion and held a lot of anger towards Ramses. She did throw some low blows towards him throughout the reunion, which felt a little unnecessary. She was also getting heavily involved in other people’s drama which felt wrong. Marissa was standing up for her friend Hannah throughout the reunion, but I feel like she was getting too much involved. She let her emotions get the best of her and said some things that I felt didn’t have to be said. Nevertheless, I feel like Marissa is a great person, and has a big heart, which I can relate to. She cares a lot about others and doesn’t deserve anything that happens to her throughout the season.

3. Brittany

Brittany made it this high on my list because honestly, she is iconic. She stayed pretty unproblematic throughout the season, and even in the reunion had almost no drama. Even after everything that transpired with her relationship with Leo, she maintained being friends with them, and it seems like they have a great friendship going on. Brittany in the show, always knew what she wanted, and knew what she was capable of. She knew her worth and had a lot of self-confidence which I respect heavily. In all, Brittany didn’t have the most screen time, because her journey got caught short, but I loved every moment of seeing her on Love is Blind and think she was a great personality to have on the show.

2. Leo

Now this is something I never saw coming, but hear me out. Throughout the show, Leo was very snobby and came off as someone who likes to flash his money, and fancy watches. He had a lot of bad moments throughout the show, and in the end, didn’t make it into one of the final couples. It was said in the reunion that the team felt he and Brittany did not have a completely authentic relationship, which is why they didn’t keep showing their journey throughout the show. Leo initially was all for another contest named Hannah, but when Hannah rejected him, he fled back to Brittany and proposed to her. Before proposing to Brittany, he begged Hannah and tried to manipulate her into choosing him, which surprise surprise, did not work. Leo’s time on the show showed him in a bad light, and he got a lot of backlash after those beginning episodes premiered. This was until the reunion. I think Leo has had one of the biggest comebacks in all of the seasons of Love is Blind. He was one of the only people during the reunion, who took full accountability for his actions and seemed genuine about it. Also, the fact Brittany is now friends with him, shows that he must have changed, in some way. He seemed genuinely different from how he was displayed in the show, and is starting to get some positive feedback after the reunion dropped. I was not a fan of Leo at all in the show, but after the reunion, he is one of my favorite people from the season. He is a funny character which was never seen before, and it felt like he did have good intentions, but displayed himself wrong. If it wasn’t for the reunion, he would not even make my list, but I’m happy the ending of the season got to show us a new side of Leo.

1… Garrett and Taylor

I couldn’t have just one of them, I needed both of these people in my number one. This couple was that couple I was rooting for the entire show. Through all the hardships and everything, I felt like they were the perfect couple and genuinely were in love with each other. They had so many similarities but also differences that made them both uniquely perfect for each other. I was happy to see them get married, and even happier that they are still married a year later. This couple was very unproblematic, besides a few instances, and while the other couples were struggling, we still got to see Garrett and Taylor together truly being happy with each other. This love story made it feel like love truly could be blind, and it does really work for some people. This match was almost perfect and was one of my favorite couples of all time in the history of all the seasons of Love is Blind. After all the chaos of this show, it felt really nice to have one solid couple to root for, I’m very happy with the outcome of this couple, and hope they continue to have an amazing relationship and a great life together.