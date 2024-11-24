Since I was young I always loved to help my mom and grandma in the kitchen. Mainly because whoever helps make the brownies gets to lick the spoon. However, as I have grown up I have formed a love for cooking and baking. Once I moved out of my parents’ house and into my own apartment I started cooking and baking a lot more. I not only enjoy cooking because I get to choose what food I want to eat, but because I enjoy seeing what others think of the food too. Although I still bake Betty Crocker brownies using the recipe off of the box, I have upgraded to some new recipes. Since I have a developed love of cooking and baking, I thought I would share some of my family’s recipes that I have been using lately! Feel free to try any of these and I hope you enjoy the food as much as I do!
Spaghetti & Sauce
Ingredients:
- Spaghetti noodles
- ½ cup of finely chopped onion (optional)
- ¼ teaspoon of garlic
- Tomato sauce (any brand, I usually use Preggo)
- 1 regular size tomato paste
- 1 ¾ – 2 cups of water
- 1 teaspoon of italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon of oregano (optional)
- Pinch of parsley flakes
- 1 whole bay leaf
Instructions Noodles:
- Boil noodles
- Drain water
- Leave noodles in pan on low heat
Instructions Sauce:
- Cook on low heat
- Onion, in a very little virgin olive oil with basil, oregano, parsley flakes, and italian seasoning (for a few minutes)
- Add sauce, paste, and water
- Add one pinch of sugar
- Leave bay leaf in sauce for duration of cooking
Spinach Chicken Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breast
- Baby spinach
- A small yellow onion (optional)
- Beef broth
- Flour
- Butter
- Penne pasta
Instructions:
- Cook chicken
- Can either do this in a frying pan on the stove top or in the oven
- If in oven, 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes depending on size
- In one pan, put 2 tablespoons of butter, let it melt
- Put spinach (as much as you would like, roughly ⅓-½ of the tub) and ½-¼ onion in
- Cook in butter for around 5 minutes on medium heat, fold so all get cooked
- Once chicken is cooked and a little cooled, shred it into chunks
- Add chicken to the spinach and onions
- Add another tablespoon of butter into pan, melt it
- Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of flour onto spinach, onion, and chicken
- Stir until mixed in
- Add 1 cup of beef broth and turn heat to medium/high, let cook for 5 minutes, stir every 20-30 seconds so nothing sticks to the pan
- Boil noodles
- Drain boiled water from noodles
- Add sauce and chicken mix into the noodles, stir to mix together
Quiche
Ingredients:
- 1 pie crust (I pick up the premade ones from the store)
- 5 eggs
- 1 ¼ cups of half & half
- Salt & pepper
- ½ cup chopped onion (optional)
- 1 ½ cups baby spinach
- 6 slices of bacon/turkey bacon
- 1 ¼ cups shredded cheese (your choice, I typically use cheddar)
- 1 cup of dry beans (to cook pie crust, place on parchment paper)
Instructions:
- If pie crust is not already, roll out and place in pie pan, crimp edges (i typically use a fork)
- Place parchment paper on pie crust, add dry beans on top
- Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes
- While pie crust is in the oven start cooking the bacon/turkey bacon (I typically do this on medium heat)
- Once bacon/turkey bacon is cooked, place on a separate plate
- Wipe grease off of strips and then chop into pieces
- Try to remove the grease off of the pan as best as possible before next use
- Chop 1 ½ cups of baby spinach and ½ onion
- Put a tablespoon of butter onto pan and let it melt
- Add pieces of spinach and onion into pan
- Saute for 2 minutes on medium heat, stir
- Remove parchment paper and beans
- Prick bottom of pie crust with fork
- Bake again still at 375 degrees for 8 minutes
- Add cheese, onion, spinach, and bacon in the bottom of the pie crust
- Beat the 5 eggs
- Add the eggs, half & half, and a dash of salt and pepper into a blender
- Blend for a few minutes
- Pour the mixture into the pie crust
- Bake for 40-45 minutes at 350 degrees
- Let the quiche cool for 10 minutes before eating
Tater Tot Casserole
Ingredients:
- Frozen tater tots
- Cream of chicken
Instructions:
- Pour cream of chicken into pan
- Add frozen tater tots onto cream of chicken
- Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, check periodically
Mint Chocolate Chip Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 package of Jello instant vanilla pudding mix
- ⅔ cup of nonfat dry milk powder
- 1 ¼ cups of water
- ½ teaspoon mint extract
- 2-3 drops of green food coloring
- 1 cup of cool whip
- 2 spoonfuls of mini chocolate chips (can honestly add how many you would like)
- 1 oreo pie crust (can be just a dark chocolate pie crust)
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, combine pudding mix, dry milk powder, and water
- Mix these well using a wire whisk
- Fold in mint extract
- Fold in green food coloring
- Fold in cool whip
- Stir in chocolate chips
- Pour mixture into pie crust
- Optional, can add more mini chocolate chips on top of the pie crust
- Refrigerate for at least one hour before eating