In The Room Where it Happens

My Favorite Hamilton Songs

Wait For It

Iconic, chills, tears. I love this song and Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr) so much it hurts. Aaron Burr sings about love, loss, and staying steadfast through it all. He promises to wait for his lover Theodosia who is married to a British general. He is dedicating his life to maintaining his late family’s legacy and making them proud. The song takes you through a journey of pain and the resilience it takes to come out on the other side of it.

Dear Theodosia

Another song that easily brings me to tears. This is about Theodosia – Aaron Burr’s daughter who is named after her mother. Half of the song is Aaron Burr singing about her and the other half is Alexander Hamilton singing about his son, Philip. Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) wrote this song in such a beautiful way and Leslie Odom Jr. can sing his heart out. The way each man describes their relationship with their child is beautiful. You can feel the love through the screen and the song.

Burn

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned and boy does Philipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) prove that in this song. The song takes place after Hamilton releases the Reynolds Pamphlet. A written documentation of the affair he had while married to Eliza. It’s like a revolutionary-era breakup song.

Satisfied

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) has the voice of an angel AND can rap which is iconic and highlighted in this song. The song starts with her giving a toast at Alexander and Eliza’s wedding. It rewinds to the night that she and Eliza first met Hamilton, and how she is actually in love with him. But, she knew how her sister (Eliza) felt, so she let her have him. She knows that she will never be “satisfied” with a man because they aren’t Hamilton.

Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story

This is the ending of the musical, and the whole cast sings. It is mostly about how Eliza lived and told the story of Hamilton and the other founding fathers. Hamilton died when he was in his late 40s, and she lived for 50 more years. It’s very inspiring and I love that even given their history, she told Hamilton’s story. There is a theory that the play is actually about her, and I love that.