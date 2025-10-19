In My Showgirl Era, My Favorite 5 Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift released her twelfth album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025. This album achieved the biggest streaming week of all time with over 680 million streams in its first week in the U.S. The album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025. She also had a movie in theaters from October 3 – October 5 titled The Life of a Showgirl movie. It became the biggest album-released movie event in history. I personally love the album and here are my top five favorite songs on The Life of a Showgirl.

1. “The fate of ophelia” – “Keep it one hundred one on the land, the sea, the sky”

“The Fate of Ophelia” is track 1 on the album. The meaning of this song is surrounded by the ideas of someone coming into your life and rescues you from the fate of being driven mad by love. In Taylor’s life this is about her relationship with Travis Kelce. She hints in her lyrics “keep it one hundred” is a play on numerology, with 13 being her favorite number and 87 Travis Kelce’s favorite number.

2. “opalite” – “but my mama told me it’s alright you were dancing through the lightning strikes”

“Opalite” is track 3 on the album. This is another song that is about her relationship with Travis Kelce as an opalite is his birthstone. It is also about choosing happiness and your own joy and the path you get to your joy including the rough times and adversity. Taylor has chosen her happiness and found it with Travis Kelce.

3. “actually romantic” – ” ’cause it’s actually sweet all the time you’ve spent on me”

“Actually Romantic” is track 7 on the album. This song is about a person being obsessed with Taylor and channels their resentment into a one-sided ‘relationship’, when Taylor never even considered them. Fans speculate it is a response to Charli XCX’s song “Sympathy is a Knife” which fans think is about Taylor. Taylor had a brief relationship with Matty Healy who is now Charli’s husband.

4. “Wi$h li$t” – “boss up, settle down, got a wish list i just want you”

“Wi$h Li$t” is track 8 on the album. This song is about having a simple life with Travis Kelce and rejecting the flashy, expensive lifestyle that is often associated with them. I like that this song shows that you can have a lavish life but all you want is the simple things that everyone wants.

5. “the life of a showgirl” – “i’m married to the hustle and now i know the life of a showgirl, babe and i’ll never know another”

“The Life of a Showgirl” is track 12 on the album. This song features Sabrina Carpenter and I love they way their voices sound together. It is about being in the spot life and the challenges that come with life on stage and behind the scenes. Meeting one of your idols and instead of being what you thought they’d be, they warn you against following in their footsteps because they want to be honest with you about how hard this industry is. And you do it anyway.

This album is very different from all of her other albums. Some people really like it or they don’t. I think that it shows a different part of her life and I like how it shows how much her relationship with Travis Kelce reflects in this album. Most of her songs associated with her past relationships are about the break up and the stages of grief you go through in a break up. This album shows that you can have everything you want, but ultimately just wanting the simple things in life hidden away from all of the fame.