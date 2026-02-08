How You Can Support Black-Owned Businesses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Black History Month, I wanted to share one way you can help and show your support to the Black community! Nashia Baker and Lauren Gruber write in “Good Housekeeping” that “Not only does buying Black uplift marginalized entrepreneurs and creatives, but it brings visibility to a more diverse range of products and services that are otherwise underrepresented on the market” (2025). I’ve compiled several different Black-owned businesses that you can buy from the comfort of your own home!

Black Girl Sunscreen

Non-greasy, effective, sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast on your skin.

Shop here: https://blackgirlsunscreen.com/ or at Target, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, CVS, and more!

Bread Beauty Supply

Hair care for all different hair types (Not to mention, amazing packaging)

Shop here: https://breadbeautysupply.com/collections/all or at Ulta Beauty, Amazon.

Briogeo

More diverse hair care (I often see this one in TJ Maxx, so definitely keep your eyes peeled for discounts)

Shop here: https://www.briogeohair.com/?irclickid=QdTwSU0T5xyZWR5XlxUJgT7%3AUku0NXy73Xp8180&utm_source=impact&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=10078&utm_content=mediapartner&irgwc=1&afsrc=1 or at Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, Amazon.

Cécred

Beyoncé’s hair care brand. I’ve heard so many great reviews on the Hair and Edge Serum for quick hair growth.

Shop here: https://cecred.com/?utm_source=Skimlinks.com&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Skimlinks.com&ranMID=53964&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-SqR5UnC4xJLZoodglFYG5Q&utm_content=Content%2FMedia or at Ulta Beauty, Amazon.

Topicals

Amazing skincare if you have breakouts or acne scars. The FADED Brightening and Clearing Serum cleared up my skin so well and the product itself lasted a very long time.

Shop here: https://mytopicals.com or at Sephora, Amazon.

Juvia’s Place

Vibrant, beautiful makeup. They also have the best eyeshadow palettes!

Shop here: https://www.juviasplace.com or at Ulta Beauty, Amazon.

You can also help support the Black community by finding Black-owned businesses near you. Click here to find out more about Black businesses near your city.

