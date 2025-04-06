How to Thrive in a Long Distance Relationship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Long-distance relationships can be quite difficult and complicated under certain circumstances. Some decide to end their relationship to avoid long distance, while others want to commit to the new lifestyle. As someone who is currently in a long-distance relationship, there are various strategies to go about to allow you and your partner to feel confident and secure within your relationship despite the distance. Long distance might seem scary and stressful, but with the right strategies and communication, it doesn’t have to be as complicated as it may seem. These strategies are based on my own experience and might not work for everyone. Talk to your partner about the right steps for you and your relationship.

The key to any long-distance relationship is communication! Communication is the most important factor when it comes to creating a healthy and happy space for both you and your partner. It’s important to express to your partner what you might be feeling, along with things that make you feel unsure. For instance, when long distance, if your partner is not communicating with you enough or isn’t expressing to you the things you need to hear in a relationship, let them know! Tell them when you might be overthinking or struggling to put effort into the relationship. Not all relationships need to be 50/50 all the time, as long as your partner is willing to put more energy into the relationship on certain days. Tell your partner before going long distance what you need from them to allow the relationship to succeed. Another tip: Give time to talk to your partner. Don’t text them all day, even if it might be tempting. Have one good call a day, and only communicate when it feels healthy to do so. Don’t overdo talking to each other, because most of the time when texting, ideas come across differently than you might mean it originally. Make time to call your partner or even have a date on the phone once in a while. My last tip: have your own fun. It might be hard to do things when away from your partner, but it’s so important at the end of the day to have your own life outside of the relationship. Put yourself out there and meet new people while also respecting your relationship. Have your own hobbies and friend groups. Don’t shut yourself down due to long distance; instead, allow it to give you more opportunities to be your own person and have your own interests and activities.

Long distance is not fun and, at times, can seem difficult. You might want to give up at certain points because at times, it can be a lot. At the end of the day, make the right decisions for you. Communicate with your partner about what you might be feeling or what you need them to do to make yourself feel better about the relationship. Create a safe space for one another to share what you both might need to do better within the relationship. Give yourself space at times to reflect on what you could have done better or what you need to change. Most importantly, prioritize your own happiness and mindset.