This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here is my ultimate guide on how to spend this holiday season. My credentials are that I have 20 years of experience and Christmas always feels special to me, no matter how old I am.

First things first, shopping. There is nothing that will put a person in the holiday mood like going shopping. My favorite stores to go to around the holidays are Target, Homegoods and TJ Maxx. The shops that I like going to for clothing are Altar’d State, Hollister and other stores that I like going to in the mall during this time are Sephora and Bath & Body Works. All these stores are usually decorated pretty well and are playing Christmas music for you to listen to while shopping with friends, siblings or parents, and especially with a holiday flavored coffee.

Next, watch a Hallmark movie. Now before you do this, you should make sure you go into the movie with the mindset that it’s going to be incredibly cliche and probably poorly written, but it’s a must around the holiday season. Some of these kinds of movies that I actually do think are good are The Christmas Prince, The Princess Switch and California Christmas. These are movies me, my mom, and sisters all rewatch every year. A lot of the time, movie theaters rerelease popular Christmas movies, so that is also an idea.

Another idea is just to search up what Christmas events are happening near you. There is a mansion near where I live and every year it’s professionally decorated and me and my mom go. There is hot chocolate that you can drink while walking around and looking at the lights and decor. This is one of my favorite activities to do around the holidays and there are usually events like this anywhere, you just need to search for it on social media.

Finally, get in your car and drive around while listening to Christmas music and looking at Christmas lights. There is a house in my town that goes all out. They even connect the lights to the radio station, so you can turn the channel on and it becomes a light show.

A bonus would be to go skiing, snowboarding or sledding if the weather permits. Usually ski season starts around December and I count it as a blessing if I can go before Christmas. There is nothing better than spending the day on the slopes and taking breaks for hot chocolate.