How to Navigate Being “Countrysick” While Studying Abroad

Hi, all my study abroad girls! If you feel homesick or like you’re missing your country while being abroad, I can totally relate to these thoughts, and they are completely normal feelings to have while you’re in another country for an extended period of time. Even if you do your research and prepare as much as you can before hopping on that flight, you will still encounter so many unexpected cultural differences while studying abroad. Though intriguing and exciting, certain cultural differences may initiate feelings of confusion and alienation. Today I’m writing to offer some ways to redirect your focus and help you stay present where you are throughout your study abroad experience!

Travel as much as you can.

One of the main reasons I wanted to study abroad was to visit destinations all over Europe that would be much more difficult and expensive for me to travel to from the States. Since being in England, I have immersed myself in travel, which has opened my eyes to how extraordinary the world really is and how geographically isolated the United States is from other European countries. Before leaving for my study abroad experience, I spent a lot of time planning itineraries for all the locations I wanted to travel to. So far, I have made it to London, Ireland, Portugal, Cambridge, Brighton, Oxford, and Scotland, which is an immense amount of travel for only being in the UK for a few short months. Even if you didn’t plan to travel before arriving at your exchange university, don’t let that stop you from doing the research you need to plan some incredible trips! Traveling is such a unique opportunity when you’re abroad, especially when you can cross borders to so many different countries around Europe or wherever you’re studying!

Stay connected socially.

This is so important! Not saying you need to have a million friends and that you must constantly be hanging out with people but finding a few close friends to spend time with is key to feeling like you have somewhat of a support system around you. If you are studying abroad for a semester, I would suggest investing in 2-3 people who you really want to get to know personally. It would be neat to befriend individuals from different cultural backgrounds, but if you end up hanging out with mostly Americans, it is still fun to get to know people from different parts of the country. By connecting with other international students, you are interacting with peers who are also sharing the same experiences as you, which can break up feelings of loneliness/isolation. And you can familiarize yourself with other cultures, as well as educating others more about American culture. These friends can also be traveling companions, so you won’t have to travel alone!

Appreciate different cultural aspects that you do not experience back home.

This is something that I have continuously reminded myself throughout my time in the UK. While I may be away from many things that I miss about the US, like the food/coffee, my university, a sense of community, the seasonal/holiday traditions, and of course, my family and friends, there is also a lot to appreciate about my life in England. For instance, I have greatly enjoyed the lifestyle of traveling on the weekends to all sorts of places I have only read about or seen in pictures, or even to take day trips during the week when I don’t have class. This is not typically something I would do as a college student back in the States, and the public transport here makes it so easy to get around. Something else I really appreciate about the UK is the public transportation system. It has been super challenging to figure out at times, but it is so convenient and different from what I am used to. And getting to meet people from all over the world has been extremely neat, since the University of Essex has such a diverse international community.

Avoid cultural comparison and remember that this is a temporary experience.

Your life back home isn’t going anywhere! It will still be there waiting for you upon your return. Studying abroad contrasts from merely traveling for leisure because you are in a foreign country for a much longer period of time and in some ways, you are starting over, even if you are only abroad for a semester. It can be easy to get caught up in thoughts of longing for things back home, but it would be more beneficial to embrace the culture of your host country with an open mind. A good friend told me that embracing a culture doesn’t necessarily mean you have to like it more than what you’re used to, but you can appreciate it for what it is in its own context. It is helpful to avoid comparing what you’re used to with this new culture, but instead to broaden your horizons as much as possible during the limited time that you have abroad. And it is only temporary! You will be back in your home country soon enough with a plethora of new experiences and insights to share.

Allow yourself to process your feelings.

Your feelings of “countrysickness” missing your life back home are absolutely valid. But it is important not to dwell on these feelings too much or else you may go down a rabbit hole that can be hard to get out of. I’d recommend keeping a journal to write about all the new things you are experiencing, that way you can look back on it and fully appreciate all the intricate details and your favorite memories from your time abroad. It is also helpful to keep in touch with people back home, that way you still feel updated and encouragement from your loved ones. Remember that you have the power to keep a positive mindset and to express your emotions in a healthy way. Being abroad may even make you appreciate aspects of your home country even more!

That’s my advice if you’re struggling with feelings of homesickness while studying abroad! Keep in mind that you are getting such a unique international experience that very few others have the opportunity to pursue, so I encourage you to embrace it while you can!