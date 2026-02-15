How to Become “That Girl” in 2026: The Glow-Up Starts from Within

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, “that girl” has been associated with perfect routines, aesthetic breakfasts, and effortless confidence. But in 2026, being “that girl” is not simply about perfection. It’s about how you carry yourself and learning how to show up for yourself every day.

True glow-ups don’t start with new clothes or keeping up with the latest trends. They start with small choices, honesty and a commitment to becoming the best version of yourself while also having fun and being happy. Here’s how to step into your highest potential this year.

Take Care of Your Inside First

Before anything shows on the outside, it starts within.

Looking good isn’t just about how you look, it’s about how you feel. When you take care of yourself on the inside, it naturally reflects on the outside.

That means moving your body frequently, drinking enough water, and choosing foods that make you feel energized. Eating whole foods most of the time supports your health, but it’s also important to enjoy treats without hating yourself afterwards.

Balance is everything. You can love salads and ice cream. You can meal prep and still get late-night snacks. The goal isn’t perfection, it’s awareness.

Taking care of your body is a form of self-respect.

Protect Your Mental Health and Choose Yourself

One of the biggest glow-ups is learning when to let go.

Not everyone deserves unlimited access to your energy. Sometimes growing means creating distance from people, habits, or situations that drain you.

Being “that girl” means setting boundaries, choosing yourself without guilt, and learning to be okay with being alone. Being confident and comfortable being yourself is something that can’t be taken away from you.

Building a strong relationship with yourself is essential.

Say Yes to More “Side Quests”

Some of the best versions of you are discovered through experiences.

Go on the trip. Take the random drive. Explore a new city. Say yes to spontaneous plans. Let yourself try new things even when you’re nervous.

Some of my best memories came from moments where I just went for it without overthinking. These “side quests” build confidence and independence. Just remember to protect your peace and put yourself first.

If you’re debating whether to do something, that’s probably your sign to go for it.

Don’t Take Life So Seriously

One of the biggest keys to happiness and stress free in 2026 is learning how to relax and enjoy life.

Not everything needs to be that deep. Not every mistake needs to ruin your week. Not every awkward moment needs to stay in your head forever.

You are the main character of your life. Every story has bad days and plot twists and that’s okay.

You failed a test? You’ll take another one and do better next time.

A relationship didn’t work out? That just means something better is coming.

Don’t let one person, grade, or situation control how you feel.

Becoming “That Girl” Is a Journey, Not a Destination

Becoming “that girl” isn’t about having everything figured out. It’s about trying, growing, and choosing yourself even on hard days.

Some days you’ll feel confident and motivated and other days you’ll feel tired and defeated and its okay.

Romanticize your life and remember that you are the main character in your story.

Your glow-up isn’t just about how you look, it’s about how you treat yourself and show up for your life.