How America’s Best New Artist is Transforming the Narrative Around Drag

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 2nd this year, and first-timer Chappell Roan made it clear that she is here and here to stay. Nominated for six awards, including the “big four”, Roan claimed the title of Best New Artist, reciting a handwritten speech from her diary detailing the respect she feels labels have failed to relay to their artists. Not only did Roan advocate for her fellow artists, but she also gave an empowering statement to GLAAD earlier that evening, stating: “Trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything.”

She then added, “I would not be here without trans girls. So, just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you. And I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

It isn’t new, nor surprising, for Roan to address LGBTQ+ and artists’ rights. In fact, for the entirety of her time in the spotlight, Roan has established a deep connection with the queer community, whether by sharing her own experiences as a queer woman or by donating the proceeds from her shows to drag communities. In fact, Roan has been a long supporter of LQBTQ+ activism with her art, a story that dates back long before she became mainstream.

I first discovered Roan’s music back in 2021 when a bubbly, fire-maned girl graced my Instagram feed, seemingly able to hold a ten-second note while jogging in place. I was instantly hooked, not only because of this bold, fresh look I hadn’t seen since Lady Gaga’s prime, but because of the song itself, “Femininomenon”, which would soon become one of Roan’s top hits. The song details the lack of acknowledgement of female pleasure in, specifically, heterosexual relationships, a problem rooted in misogyny that many artists are afraid to tackle.

During her first public performance of “Kaleidoscope,” a piano-accompanied ballad about a lost lover, Roan shared a personal story about the hardships of sapphic relationships, explaining to the audience:

“It’s hard to explain when sometimes, queer relationships are so difficult. They’re so complicated sometimes because you fall in love with your friends, and it’s a girl sometimes… So that’s what this song is about. Sometimes you fall in love with your friends, and sometimes it doesn’t work out—you know? And it’s okay because love changes. It’s a kaleidoscope.”

On top of being vocal about the reality of queer relationships, Roan is a member of the drag community and an active supporter of transgender performers. Finding it important to give back to local queer communities, Roan spent her earlier performing days donating the proceeds from her concerts to drag queens in her area. She doesn’t hesitate to speak out against transphobia in the media, and rightfully so.

With talk about transgenderism taking headlines in political and entertainment headlines, transgender individuals are in the spotlight more than ever. However, this kind of attention isn’t always made in the best light. Recently elected President of the United States, Donald Trump has spent his first few weeks in office determined to quiet the transgender community. Not only has he signed an executive order stating that the government will only recognize two unchangeable sexes (female and male), but he has also made active steps towards restricting the health care, bathroom use, and sports participation of transgender individuals.

With Trump’s executive decisions on transgenderism backed strongly by the Republican Party, I couldn’t help but wonder: is there an overlap between Roan’s shedding light on transgender culture and President Trump’s hatred of it?

Yes. Yes, there is.

“I literally love her,” a girl from my hometown (and known supporter of President Trump’s Project 2025 plan) posted on her Snapchat story. “She’s so real.”

Seriously? How many times do I have to watch an openly homophobic person post an Instagram story singing along to “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe!” without understanding the irony of it? Roan is praised for her sassy, unapologetic personality and fashion sense, but when we see this same behavior from transgender and gay men, they are met with backlash from the same individuals who praise Roan’s “coolness.”

I’m sick of the narrative that drag is only acceptable when a cisgender person does it. Anyone can do drag; it isn’t something restricted to only transgender/gender-queer individuals. However, there is something to be said about how drag is only becoming “normal” when done on cisgender women. Chappell Roan is open about the inspiration she draws from the drag community and, as she stated, wouldn’t be where she is without transgender girls. Her makeup and wardrobe looks are heavily inspired by the drag community. This isn’t to say that Roan is the problem; what matters is that we understand why she is capable of dressing the way she does without the same level of backlash that trans folk face.

I can’t help but think the “drag look” has never been what conservatives have a problem with; instead, they are offended by the idea of men dressing in “feminine” ways. Thus, I believe society is drawing a shady line between not only what is acceptable but who gets to participate. Although the normalization of transgender and queer individuals in society is inherently a good thing, one must be wary of the oppression these individuals are still being subjected to. Although Roan sheds light on transgender issues, advocating for a more inclusive and diverse entertainment industry, there is something to be said about her being celebrated as a cis-woman. I applaud her for using this privilege in order to advocate for transgender men and women, but it is only the first step in truly accepting transgenderism. We, as a society, are quick to hop on the bandwagon, and now that Roan has become popular to love, her association with the LGBTQ+ gives homophobic media the chance to associate her pitfalls with the queer community.

To conclude, what Roan has done for the drag community is tremendous. She influences discussion on the acceptance of and understanding of transgender individuals. However, as the rights of these individuals face growing peril with each day that Trump is in office, it is important to recognize the roots of drag, what they mean to the transgender community, and how we—as a people—can protect the rights of transgender individuals to express their gender how they please.