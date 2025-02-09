The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the start of the new year, many exciting book releases are on the horizon. My reading goal this year is 60 books, and while there are plenty of already-published titles I want to read, there are also several upcoming releases that I’m really looking forward to. Here’s a list of books that I plan to read this year, including both current favorites and highly anticipated new releases.

Daydream by Hannah Grace

Daydream is the third book in the Maple Hills series. I have read the first two books in the series Icebreaker and Wildfire. Daydream was released on August 27, 2024. I have not gotten around to reading it yet, but it is definitely a book that I will read this year. Henry Turner, a college junior and reluctant new captain of the hockey team, finds himself struggling in a tough class with his least favorite professor. Desperate to keep up, he unexpectedly befriends Halle Jacobs after crashing her book club. Halle, an academic overachiever juggling her studies, job, book club, and a novel she’s trying to write, agrees to tutor Henry despite her packed schedule. Their arrangement is meant to be strictly academic, but as Henry helps Halle find inspiration beyond the page, Henry’s and Halle’s connection deepens. Now they just have to follow one rule: don’t fall in love.

The Crash by Fredia McFadden

The Crash was released on January 28. Since it was just recently released, I have not gotten the chance to read it yet. This is the first book that Frieda has released since June 27, 2024. Tegan, 8 months pregnant and alone, sets out to escape her troubled past, planning to stay with her brother. However, a blizzard leaves her stranded in rural Maine with a broken ankle and a dead car. Rescued by a seemingly kind couple who offer her shelter in their cabin, Tegan soon realizes something is terribly wrong. What seemed like a safe haven quickly turns sinister, and she discovers that staying there may be the most dangerous mistake of her life. Frieda’s books always have twists and turns that you cannot predict. It is something that draws me to her books, and I am excited to read it.

Spiral by Bal Khabra

Spiral is the second book of the Off the Ice series. It was released on January 28th. Like The Crash, I have not been able to read it yet. Elias Westbrook, a rookie hockey player for the Toronto Thunders, is overwhelmed by fame, media pressure, and the struggle to score his first career goal. Meanwhile, Sage Beaumont is an aspiring ballerina aiming for the lead role at the Aurora Ballet Theatre, but she faces obstacles due to her lack of online popularity. When the opportunity arises for Sage to boost her profile by fake dating Elias, they strike a deal. However, their staged romance quickly turns into something real, forcing them to confront their true feelings and decide if they’re ready to risk it all for love.

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood

Deep End was released on February 4th. Deep End follows a competitive diver and an ace swimmer. They both are focused on their athletic and academic careers, not having time for anything else. But when they jump into forbidden waters, will they be able to stay afloat and focus on academics and athletics, or will they let their emotions get in the way?

The Fall Risk by Abby Jimenez

The Fall Risk will be released on March 1. “Two good neighbors make the best of a bad Valentine’s Day in a funny and improbably romantic short story. This short story follows Charlotte and Seth. It is only 82 pages long and will be a fairly quick read. I am excited about this release since Abby Jimenez writes romances well, and I am interested in seeing how she can do it in such a short book.

Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez

Say You’ll Remember Me will be released on April 1. It is a grumpy/sunshine book. It follows Xavier Rush and Samantha. Xavier is a veterinarian with a soft spot for kittens and Greek god looks. Samantha loves nothing more than proving guys like Xavier wrong. But after an unexpectedly amazing, unforgettable date, she’s forced to face reality: “Her family is in crisis, and she can’t handle a relationship.” However, neither time nor distance can erase their connection, and soon they realize that one perfect memory is not enough when they can build a life and love worth remembering.

Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde

Rewind It Back will be released on May 20. This is the fifth book of the Windy City series. As of right now, I have only read the first two books of the series, Mile High and The Right Move. Since this book will not be released until May, I plan on having the third and fourth books (Caught Up and Play Along) done before May 20. This book follows Rio and Hallie’s story. The description of the book has not been released yet. The first two books in the series have been very good, and I cannot wait to read the last three books in this series.