With everyone settling into the second month of the new year, when else would be a better time to dive into a new hobby? Reading has taken social media into its grasp these past few years, with the hashtag #BookTok having millions of videos under it. The tag originally began to climb in popularity back in 2020 and has grown steadily ever since.

With that being said, let’s dive into a few of my top book recommendations for 2025. (This includes books I have read, as well as books that are on my list.)

The HandMaids tale

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, first published in 1985. Set in a chilling near-future society, the story follows a woman navigating a world where personal freedom is severely restricted, and strict roles are enforced. Through her eyes, the novel explores power, control, and resistance themes. With its hauntingly vivid storytelling and thought-provoking social commentary, The Handmaid’s Tale remains a powerful and relevant read.

*There is also a made-for-TV adaption of this book, which I highly recommend watching.

The Hunger Games (Series)

The Hunger Games series is a dystopian trilogy by Suzanne Collins, consisting of The Hunger Games (2008), Catching Fire (2009), and Mockingjay (2010). Set in the nation of Panem, a post-apocalyptic society where the Capitol oppresses its twelve districts, the story follows Katniss Everdeen, a young woman who becomes a symbol of rebellion after volunteering to take her sister’s place in the brutal, televised Hunger Games—a fight to the death designed to control the populace. As the series unfolds, Katniss navigates political intrigue, survival, and war, challenging the Capitol’s tyranny. With its gripping action, social commentary, and strong heroine, The Hunger Games remains a defining work of modern dystopian fiction.

*Made for TV movie adaptions and a new book coming out on March 18th.

Chased

Chased is a contemporary romance novel by Hazel James that blends heartwarming moments with emotional depth. The story follows Sadie and Chase, two people with complicated pasts who find themselves drawn to each other despite their fears and uncertainties. As they navigate love, trust, and second chances, their journey is filled with passion, self-discovery, and the struggle to heal old wounds. With engaging characters and a compelling romance, Chased is a heartfelt story about taking risks for love and finding where you truly belong.

The grimrose girls

The Grimrose Girls by Laura Pohl is a dark, fairytale-inspired mystery novel with a modern twist. The story follows four girls at the elite Grimrose Académie, where the recent death of their friend Ariane is ruled a suicide. But as the girls dig deeper, they uncover a chilling truth: their lives eerily mirror the tragic endings of classic fairy tales. With secrets unraveling and danger closing in, they must break the curse before they meet the same fate. Blending suspense, magic, and a diverse cast of characters, The Grimrose Girls is a gripping and atmospheric read for fans of twisted fairy tales and thrilling mysteries.

in 27 days

In 27 Days by Alison Gervais is a compelling YA novel that blends contemporary fiction with a touch of the supernatural. The story follows Hadley Jamison, who is shocked to learn that her quiet classmate, Archer Morales, has died by suicide. But when a mysterious stranger offers her the chance to go back 27 days in time to prevent his death, Hadley accepts. As she navigates Archer’s world, she realizes saving him is more complicated than she thought. With themes of friendship, mental health, and second chances, In 27 Days is an emotional and thought-provoking story about the power of connection and the impact one person can make.

*A movie is currently in production.

Memphis

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow is a powerful multigenerational novel that explores the resilience, love, and legacy of a Southern Black family. Spanning seventy years, the story follows Joan, who returns to her family’s Memphis home seeking refuge with her mother and sister. As she uncovers painful family secrets, she learns about the strength of the women who came before her—her mother, grandmother, and aunt—each shaped by love, loss, and the city itself. With lyrical prose and deeply moving storytelling, Memphis is a celebration of sisterhood, identity, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

*The author, Tara Stringfellow, is currently a guest professor at Bowling Green State University, and I have the honor of taking her course.

Though a short list, each of these books holds an impactful punch as well as focuses on different genres and points of view. These books have shaped who I am as a person, reader, and writer, and I highly recommend reading them at least once in your lifetime.

So find somewhere cozy, grab a nice drink, and sit down with your new book!