Harry Styles Coming Back is Just What We Needed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like since the start of 2026, so many popular artists have released new music, announced tours, and have had a more active presence on social media. Bruno Mars, Olivia Dean, ASAP Rocky, and Harry Styles are just a few of these artists, and many fans have not been shy about expressing their excitement online. Though many people have complained about concert ticket prices since these announcements, I think that these artists releasing new music (specifically Harry Styles given that I am a huge One Direction fan) is exactly what this world needs right now.

Harry Styles’ most recent album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, was announced on the artist’s Instagram account Jan. 15. The album came out March 6 and its first seven days of availability, according to Forbes, there were 186,000 copies sold on vinyl. Along with sales, there has been constant buzz on social media about how excited people are that Harry Styles is back and has new music to dive into, since the artist last released music in 2022.

I think that people’s excitement about music is one of the purest things we have in this society. Concerts are one of my favorite things in the world because they’re a huge celebration of an artist whose craft so many people enjoy. The meaning that Harry Styles has behind all of the songs he’s written is truly noteworthy, and I think it’s precious that his fans were eager to hear more of what he has to say.

There is so much evil in this world, and with social media and doomscrolling, it’s easy to get caught up in it and forget that positivity is still being spread. Going back to Harry Styles’ new album, my personal favorites are “American Girls,” “Dance No More,” and “Aperture.” To me, those songs are the most upbeat and make you want to get up and move. Art like this makes you temporarily forget about everything else happening in the world, and it absorbs you.

I love the saying, “the people yearn for community,” because it couldn’t be truer. Whether it’s liking the same music as someone, watching a show together, or even just having a small interaction with someone in a grocery store, connection is something all humans crave. Harry Styles’ coming back was not only a breakthrough in the music industry, but it also signifies how necessary it is that we all come together to celebrate goodness every once in a while.