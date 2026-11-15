This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024 I discovered an artist by the name of Ha Vay. At the time she had around 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify (now having over 300,000), and she quickly caught my attention with her most popular song called “Moon Girl”. If I were to describe her music style, I’d say it is a perfect mix of mystical modern energy and 1970’s classics.

After taking a listen to a few of her songs, I quickly became obsessed, adding every single song into my playlist. It is rare for me to say an artist has no skippable songs, but she fits the bill. Every song was taking me on a new storybook journey, from being a mermaid to a vampire.

The obsession was so bad that I convinced a few of my friends to drive 5 hours away just to see her in a small bar concert venue on her Spellbound Tour in 2025. Ha Vay managed to make that small venue feel like its own world, with her flowy fabrics and stunning vocals, all listeners were entrapped. After the concert she held a free meet and greet, giving each person her full undivided time and attention. I will never forget this concert, it lived completely up to the hype.

Alright alright, enough gushing from me, time for some song recommendations!

For all of those who got super into “The Fate Of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift and “Ophelia” by the Lumineers, Ha Vay has her own song titled “Ophelia” that deserves just as much love.

If you want all the romance-fantasy vibes, I’d recommend going through the entire album of hers titled Baby I’m The Wolf. Alongside listening to the songs themselves, she has a full Baby I’m The Wolf film on her YouTube channel linked below.

https://www.youtube.com/@havaymusic/videos

On this YouTube channel you can also find her music video for her newest song that dropped on November 6th, called “Blue Hour”. My interpretation of the song is the idea of loving someone despite all their flaws, or even loving the flaws they have.

Now take a listen for yourself and see how you interpret her newest song along with her many others!