Geese: The Band Everyone Has an Opinion On

Geese, a band putting their own spin on modern rock, recently gave a controversial performance on Saturday Night Live that left audiences divided and very vocal.

“Great band. Singers voice is cool and it works really well with the music. Very entertaining. Terrible, AWFUL lyrics. Every song I enjoy I head to the lyrics and immediately start cringing…” -LoveRandles via TikTok.

“So it’s just a worse Strokes?” Bennyisles via TikTok.

“Idk I find Geese to be extremely refreshing in today’s soundscape. Great to see an experimental band on the center stage.” -Yummyboi via TikTok.

“Lets be honest this geese wave about to die out in no time.” -Son via TikTok.

People are listening to them whether they love them or hate them.

On January 24, Geese performed as the musical guest on SNL. Geese started by playing a softer track titled “Au Pays du Cocaine” off of their most recent album Getting Killed. This song is soft and warm, one of my personal favorites from my November playlist this year. I enjoyed many memes about the lyrics to this song, however I am unsure why people feel the need to make sense of them. Music is oftentimes interpretive, I like to take the lyrics as they resonate with myself even if they may seem silly to those with less of an imagination.

Following the performance of “Au Pays du Cocaine”, Geese performed “Trinidad”, also off the album Getting Killed. The energy shift was loud and dramatic; I thought it was an explosive performance uncommonly seen on SNL in recent years.

Last fall, Geese also performed a stripped-down set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. A performance that was officially shared on February 10, further fueling conversation about the band in the wake of their appearance on SNL.

The Tiny Desk performance offered a completely different lens. Where SNL emphasized unpredictability, the NPR performance leaned into intimacy and musicianship. Without dramatic lighting or stage theatrics, the focus shifted to arrangement, lyric delivery, and Cameron Winter’s distinctive voice. For critics who questioned the band’s substance after SNL, the Tiny Desk concert served as evidence that Geese’s sound holds up even in its most stripped form.

The timing is interesting. Sharing the Tiny Desk performance just weeks after the nationally televised set keeps Geese in the cultural conversation, but it also reframes it. Instead of debating whether they were “too chaotic” or “too experimental” for mainstream television, audiences are now seeing a version of the band that feels controlled.

If anything, the back-to-back visibility shows the range Geese is capable of. Whether viewers loved or hated the SNL performance, the Tiny Desk release proves the discussion around Geese isn’t dying out anytime soon.

To me, Geese sounds like a mix of Radiohead, The Velvet Underground, The Strokes, and a young local band playing at a bar near you. Each of their albums has a sort of different sound, all instrumentally interesting. Their most recent one, Getting Killed, has really put them on the map, along with the rise in their lead singer, Cameron Winter’s debut album Heavy Metal.

I actually discovered Geese through Cameron Winter as I became obsessed with the album Heavy Metal around May of 2025, about 4 months after its release. Cameron Winter’s voice is extremely unique and held the attention of my ears all summer along with many beautiful lyrics and instrumentals. Cameron Winter’s most popular song is “Love Takes Miles”, a song that I connected with very deeply over the summer and continue to love.

If there’s anything Geese’s SNL moment proves, it’s that not all music is meant to be instantly comfortable. Some of my favorite albums took multiple listens before they clicked. Sitting with confusion or even mild discomfort can sometimes lead to a deeper connection. Expanding your taste requires a little patience.



Some of my favorites include:

“Love Takes Miles” by Cameron Winter

“The Rolling Stones” by Cameron Winter

“$0” by Cameron Winter

“Drinking Age” by Cameron Winter

“Naausicaa” by Cameron Winter

“Take It With You” by Cameron Winter

“Cobra” by Geese

“Husbands” by Geese

“Au Pay du Cocain” by Geese

“Taxes” by Geese

“100 Horses” by Geese

“Mysterious Love” by Geese

“3D Country” by Geese