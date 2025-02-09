This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Our mind is a beautiful thing…except when we’re not in control of it. The Cambridge dictionary defines overthinking as “the action of thinking about something too much, in a way that is not useful.” Here are some ways to fight overthinking so we can use our minds more effectively and productively.

Distract Your Mind

One way to stop your train of thought is to change what you’re doing. This could be anything that is physically or mentally stimulating, as long as it pulls you out of whatever it is you can’t stop thinking about. Transferring that negative mental energy into something positive can not only distract your mind but also help you feel a sense of accomplishment.

Physically stimulating activities like working out, cleaning your room, or hanging out with your friends can help. Mentally stimulating activities like reading a new book, doing assignments, painting, or watching a movie/show can help you temporarily escape your thoughts!

I wouldn’t suggest passive activities like doomscrolling on social media while sitting in bed. It may be a good distraction, but by the end of it, you feel lazy, unproductive, and guilty. As someone who has a bad habit of keeping my laptop open while scrolling on my phone for hours, trust me, it does more bad than good.

displace your thoughts

While distracting your mind is a temporary way of subsiding your overthinking, another way to fight it is to transform the intangible into the tangible. Your thoughts are an intangible creation of your mind; making them tangible can make them feel less scary or overwhelming. This could be done through writing, bullet journaling, audio recordings, or even converting your thoughts into art.

Personally, I like to write out all my thoughts on paper or a blank Google document to get it out of my mind. Doing this helps me feel like I’ve trapped my thoughts in my notebook so they can’t run around in my mind. Then when the time is right, I tear that paper to pieces and recycle it.

I also have started this habit of crocheting when I start to overthink. I can focus my hands on the yarn and my mind on the type of stitch I’m doing. With every stitch, I try to release one thought from my mind into the yarn. And by the end of the project, I have a new beanie or a new blanket to enjoy!

Acceptance

Overthinking often stems from past events in our lives that we regret or aren’t happy with. It’s important to remember that we cannot change things from the past, and thinking about it constantly will only create negative energy in our minds. It is better to accept what has happened and move forward.

Of course, this is easier said than done. It is important to be patient with yourself as you move towards acceptance, as it can take months or even years to achieve it. Ultimately, accepting the ups and downs of life and not consistently dwelling on things can help ease overthinking.

Letting Go

Lastly, after acceptance is letting go. Letting go of regrets, anger, embarrassment, frustration, or past relationships can be extremely difficult, but it can be very beneficial to your mental well-being.

Letting go doesn’t mean simply deleting pictures, archiving posts, or ignoring emotions. Letting go means acknowledging the intensity of your feelings, acceptinging those feelings, accepting the situation you may be fixating on, and then letting go of it.

I would recommend reading Anna Schaffner’s article “How to Let Go & Why It’s So Important for Wellbeing,” for anyone who would like to understand this better!

Overall, overthinking is a big challenge that many people, like myself, face. I believe it is important to learn how to fight these mental battles to create a positive environment in your mind. I encourage you to use whatever strategies work best for you to fight your overthinking!