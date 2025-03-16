The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Honestlyyy… I don’t know much about makeup. I only wear makeup on special occasions like festivals, birthdays, and the occasional night out. When I was younger, my friends would always do my makeup for me, from the middle school formal to high school prom.

It took me a few years of experimenting to figure out what I like to use, but here are four makeup products I swear by as a non-makeup girlie!

This lip oil is one of my absolute faves! It’s cost-effective and gives me that smooth, glossy tone that is perfect for any night out. It’s also wonderful for layering with other lip products.

My favorite shade is rose envy!

In case you couldn’t tell, I love ELF products. (And so does my wallet!)

This is my new go-to mascara! This two-piece set gives me that clean-girl look to wear on the day-to-day. It avoids any potential smudges while applying and doesn’t leave any clumps in your lashes. I’ve only used the brow gel a few times, but it definitely has held my brows in place throughout the day.

I would say that this mascara volumizes my lashes, but not as much as other products might. As someone who naturally has longer lashes, I don’t see much of a difference, but if you’re looking for more volume, you may want to try something else.

#3 MILK Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

Although this line was discontinued, it was hands down the best foundation for my skin. This foundation gave me the best coverage and the shade perfectly matched my skin tone. I absolutely loved the natural, matte look.

Now I use the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, but the MILK foundation will forever be in my heart.

This eyeshadow palette has everything from highly pigmented sparkly shades to neutral nude tones! As a dancer, the golden light shade was perfect for all of my performances. And I often used the glistening snow as a light highlighter on my cheeks and nose or as an inner eye corner highlighter! It was the perfect small but lasting shine to my look!

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether you wear a full face of makeup every day or just occasionally. Makeup is all about having fun, feeling confident, and expressing yourself! These products are some of my favorites, and they can be yours too!