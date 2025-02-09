Films Every College Student Should Watch Before Graduating

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Worst person in the world

“I always worried something would go wrong, but the things that went wrong were never what I worried about.”

There is not much else I can say about this masterpiece of a movie other than if you are a woman in your 20s, you need to watch it! If you feel like you are questioning yourself, like you have no direction, and like you have no idea what you are doing as an adult, this is the movie for you. It tells the story of Julie, a girl in her 20s who is struggling to navigate love, family, school, and work. You will feel so seen and heard in this movie, and it is comforting to know you are not the only one who doesn’t have it all figured out! Forewarning, it is in Norwegian! But I promise you that this film is so good, you won’t even notice.

Good will hunting

“You’ll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to.”

This movie can and will make you feel every emotion possible. It is the story of a professor and a misguided boy who cross paths at MIT. This movie is about confronting the demons of your past and living life in the moment. If you haven’t seen it already, it is a must-watch for all college students, but make sure you bring your tissues!

Dead poet’s society

“…medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”

Have you ever had a teacher in your life who was so passionate and unconventional that they inspired you and stuck with you forever? That is exactly what you will get from this movie, along with characters and messages that you will think about for a very long time. A tearful and inspirational watch that I would recommend to anyone, but especially a student in college. This film is about a passionate professor at a boarding school for boys who teaches them to rebel against conventionality and seize the potential of each day. Read the trigger warning before watching, and go ahead and grab some more tissues.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

“It is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going okay, another falls spectacularly to pieces.”

A movie that will make you feel better about being a mess. Bridget Jones is a lovable and hilarious character who feels like your best friend. It is nice to see a main character who feels just like you, where she struggles with work and with love. A great film for when you need a laugh and a little encouragement that you are doing great even when it looks like a complete mess.

whiplash

“Not quite my tempo”

Music lovers, this one’s for you. This movie is a great example of the exhilaration and dangers that come with passion. An ‘obsessed artist’ trope that will shock and move you. This film is the story of Andrew, an extremely talented drummer who falls under the instruction of a ruthless teacher. An amazing telling of passion leading to obsession and how dangerous that truly is.

stand by me

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?”

This is a selfish plug of my all-time favorite movie. I would recommend watching this movie right before you graduate so you can really reminisce on the past and your childhood. A story of friendship, trust, and adventurous twelve-year-olds. An extremely emotional journey of four boys who are childhood best friends, being forced to grow up too fast and face reality. I would recommend this film not only to anyone in college but truly to anyone at all.