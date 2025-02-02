The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who is combatting their second semester as a college freshman, adjusting to college can be quite difficult. Coming in, I was extremely scared. I decided to move approximately 3 hours away from my hometown alone to get the true college experience. Although I’m still growing as a person and have much more to learn, here are some tips and tricks that might help you adjust to the college lifestyle.

A Planner

I learned this lesson quickly when I first started attending college. Classes and the workload of it all in general can get quite hectic. I often found myself confused about due dates or what was due at what time for all of my classes. After a couple of weeks of my first semester, I realized I needed a planner. Either physically or digitally, a planner can help keep due dates and appointments organized so it’s easier to plan out your days to know exactly what you need to do and when you need to do them. I found that using a planner also helped me with time management. By planning out my weeks, I could properly decide when I might need to start a project to give me ample time while also getting it done efficiently. There is also no better feeling than being able to check off your assignments when they are done.

A Comfort Show

This one might seem random, but comfort shows have gotten me through college thus far. It’s hard being alone and away from home, figuring out your life. I often find myself stressed out over schoolwork or worried about my future. Everyone has a way to settle down at the end of the day, and mine has always been a comfort show. Just watching shows that feel familiar to me makes me feel more comfortable living in a place that isn’t familiar all the time. Also, just knowing that I have something to watch at the end of the day brings me joy. The simplest things in life can help bring a stress-free environment. I recommend at the end of every day doing something that makes you happy or brings more comfort to your life to help you wind down, especially after a busy day.

Get Yourself Out There!

As someone who is more of an introvert, I found it hard to socialize with others in college or even get myself out there to meet new people. Even though I’m still not the best at being social all the time, having a social life is so important and pertinent to college. Even by talking to the person next to you in a lecture or joining a club, you are taking a huge step towards meeting new people! I came to college all alone, not knowing anyone else, and I was scared to even talk to the people I sat next to every day. Just by reaching out to people and making conversation, I was able to meet some friends who have been extremely helpful towards my navigation through college. This process can be hard and sometimes disappointing, but in the end, you never know when you’ll meet someone who will change your life completely.

College life is unpredictable and overwhelming at times. I certainly don’t know everything and have much more to experience throughout my lifetime. At the end of the day, what’s most important is what works for you. Try new studying hacks, hang out with new friends, take every opportunity, and most importantly, be you!