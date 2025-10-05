Everything My Dog Taught Me About Friendship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know that classic question, “Are you a cat person or a dog person?”. For the majority of my life, I was a self-proclaimed cat person. My childhood cat was my ride-or-die, my other half. Dogs? Cute, sure. But not for me.

Then my older sister (who is a built-in best friend, mind you) left for college. Suddenly, my parents decided the best way to fill the void was to bring home a puppy. Enter Milo, a four-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (yes, he’s just as picture-perfect as you’re imagining). Within weeks, I went from cat-only to fully identifying as both a cat and a dog person. But here’s the thing, my cat is my soul mate, and Milo? He’s basically my son. Totally different roles.

Milo showed up right when I needed him most. He’s the clingiest, cuddliest little shadow I’ve ever met. If I’m cooking, he’s at my feet. If I’m switching laundry, he’s sneaking behind me. If I’m lying in bed, guess who’s glued to my side? And even now, when I come home from college after months away, he greets me like I never left.

Throughout the past few years, I’ve gotten to spend side by side with Milo, he’s taught me more than a few lessons about friendship. He never leaves my side – truly. He showed me that real friends are the ones who stick around even when things get tough and when they change.

Milo has seen me in my worst states. Laying on the ground, crying about who knows what, makeup running down my face. And even when I look an emotional wreck, he runs over and licks my face, cleaning up my tears. True friends don’t judge just like Milo has never judged me.

And I make mistakes, I forget to feed him right at 5, or I buy him the wrong dog food, or I’m too busy for a walk that day, or I accidently wash his favorite toy. But Milo always forgives me. He always comes running up to me wagging his tail even if I wasn’t able to take him on a walk that day. He taught me that second chances and forgiveness need to happen in good friendships.

So maybe I didn’t just gain a dog when my parent’s brought Milo home that day, I got a built in best friend and teacher.