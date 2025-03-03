Dorm Essentials That are Helpful for On-Campus Living

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a second semester Freshman, I am currently living on a college campus. While dorm life can be stressful, it is important to have all the things you need to turn your dorm room from just another room, to another version of home. By getting these dorm must-haves, anyone can create a more productive and cozy space. These items have been important to me while living in a dorm, and all items listed are my opinion. Everyone has a different dorm experience and might want to get different things for their space. This list is also dependent on what you are allowed to have in your resident hall. Make sure to look at the list of items provided by your college that you can and can’t have before purchasing items for your dorm room.

A Mattress Topper.

A mattress topper is so important while sleeping in a dorm bed. A nice mattress topper can change your dorm bed experience, giving you a much better sleeping experience. My mattress topper has helped my dorm bed become much more comfortable and cozy.

Lights!

For me, my lamp and fairy lights have been so important to the comfortability of my room. For some people, the big light provided in your dorm room can be too bright or just uncomfortable. A lamp is always a good source of light that can help when doing work at your desk. Also, any type of light that can be hung from your walls could be a nice addition to prevent having to use the big light in your room.

A Big Laundry Hamper.

My laundry hamper is one of my best purchases when it has come to college. Getting a big laundry hamper can be so helpful. It allows you to have somewhere to store your dirty clothes, but a bigger one can hold more clothes, preventing you from having to do your laundry every other day. Also, you could get a laundry hamper with wheels if you know your laundry room is far away, or multiple floors away to make transportation easier.

A Shower Caddy.

If you are living in a dorm and know you will be using a communal bathroom, a shower caddy will save your life. A shower caddy is basically a small bag that can hold all of your shower or bathroom supplies. By having this bag, I can bring everything I need for a shower in one trip. Also, my shower caddy has a handle so it can be hung up, which has been easier for when I’m showering. I can hang my bag up on a hook next to the shower, and have everything I need at arm’s reach. A shower caddy will make your communal bathroom experience so much more enjoyable.

A Mini Fridge.

Although this is more on the pricier side, my mini fridge has been so important while living on campus. I am able to put food in my fridge to eat later if I don’t finish it at the time, and it holds all my water so I can have cold water daily. If you are able to purchase a mini fridge for college, it is so worth it.

All of this is my opinion and what has worked for me in my dorm room. All dorm rooms are different, and different items will only work for certain people. Make sure to research your dorm room before moving in and have some idea of the set up. By knowing the setup, you can efficiently buy items that will work best for yourself and your room.