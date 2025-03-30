The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writing has been an important part of my life since I was a little girl. The act of sitting down, opening my notebook and jotting down my thoughts has become a significant part of my life. Many of my peers thoroughly enjoy writing as well. (Yes, I know I am a journalism major with journalism friends, but that’s besides the point.)

why do we write?

Many people believe that writing is like a chore. A task you are forced to do in English or history classes. But, that is far from the truth. Writing can be used in different situations as an act of peace. Journaling is an activity I do feeling any sort of emotion. Whether I am happy, angry or sad, writing down my thoughts has given me a sense of understanding. Journaling will give you a purpose, as it did for me.

The act of writing extends far beyond the classroom. Writing isn’t just acing your in-class exams, or properly formatting an essay. While formal papers are crucial for academic success, we must also recognize the art of writing as a place for calm and authenticity.

Handling your emotions

I use journaling to maintain my emotions and lower my stress. This is a form of emotional relief that has helped me understand my feelings and accept them. Having a bad day or being upset is normal, but some people are unable to express them healthily. When my days grow weary, I use journaling to express my feelings, as I feel like I am unable to share with anyone else. Journaling is a great way to get your thoughts out properly without turning to secrecy and seclusion.

GROWING AS a writer

Journaling has helped me become a more confident writer, and grow a deeper connection for writing. When I take the time to write, the consistency of my writing has improved. My work in class becomes more natural and less forced. The more I write, the better writer I have become. My vocabulary has grown and my creativity has flourished as well. I am able to open my mind to new words and concepts that I could add to my work. Overall, my sense of writing has changed because of my slight time commitment to journaling.

OVERALL…

Writing is a form of art that is interpreted in several ways. Most commonly, writing is used in formal settings like school essays and projects. However, as I have grown as a writer, I have used informal writing, such as journaling as a technique to handle my emotions and advance my skills. I use journaling as a coping strategy and a way to enhance my writing skills. Throughout my years of growth, journaling has helped me cultivate as a young adult, has helped others around the world, and will help you too. So tomorrow for 10 minutes, take some time to write about your day, and you will begin to experience the benefits.