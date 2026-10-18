Do Coats Actually Ruin the Outfit, Or Are We Doing Coats Wrong? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the time of the season where people will start (slowly but surely) choosing to freeze outside instead of having a coat “ruin” their outfit. As much as I get it, the human body can only take so much! So, here are some tips, tricks, and maybe even some hot takes that will keep a coat in use for the chilly days ahead.

Do research on the fit you like.

The best thing you can do for the sake of your style is research what you actually like on your body. Some methods of doing this research can be looking at what different coat styles look like for your body type through Pinterest and/or trying different coats and sizes in physical stores. Pinterest is also a great place to find ways to style clothes under different kinds of coats!

Trends aren’t everything.

While it can be fun to see what “everyone” is wearing for the colder seasons, you are certainly not required to jump on the bandwagon. You could end up wasting your time and money if you just buy something trendy. For example, if you buy a cropped coat but you barely own anything cropped to wear underneath you could end up with only a silhouette you dislike every time you try to wear the coat. I personally own almost all medium-long length coats because I think they work with all cuts of clothing worn under it/nothing pokes out underneath when they’re closed (again that is me personally; you may not mind when stuff pokes out)!

Neutral and color knowledge.

Is there one color you own a lot of? If so, it may be best to get a neutral that matches it. Or, if you’re like me and you have a range of colors in your closet, it may be a good idea to look at some patterned coats that have a lot of colors in them as they match more of your wardrobe. That is not to say a coat has to match, but if it is able to actually be a fitting piece in your closet, I’ve noticed it is more likely to be worn.

How cold is it really?

I live somewhere where more of the year is cold than it is warm, so having more than one coat is okay because they will get worn. If you live somewhere where it does not ever get cold, one coat and a few jackets may be a better idea for you! A bunch of jackets and barely any time to wear them can cause choice paralysis, leaving most of your coats unloved.

Thrift it!

Almost all of my coats are second hand, including a chocolate brown wool trench coat that is timeless and keeps me warm. The thrift stores are the perfect place to try out coats. They have a wide range of coat sizes, colors, patterns, lengths, etc. As well as that, if you really feel the need to follow trends, try to look for them in the thrift because many trends are recycled from years before!

Okay, those are my ways to get a coat you’ll actually use or find use in the coat you already own. I hope they were super helpful! Stay warm, safe, and stylish!