“Dancing with the Stars:” Celebrities I Would Love to See Compete on the Show

The ABC and Disney+ broadcasted show “Dancing with the Stars” has tremendously grown in popularity over the last few years. With people becoming more familiar with the professional dancers and engaging with the voting system, the show has continued to break records and gain more recognition. This popularity has led to fans creating “dream casts” where they suggest potential celebrities they’d love to see compete on the show. As one of those fans, here are some celebrities I’d want to see compete on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Kordell Beckham

Beckham won season 6 of “Love Island USA” alongside his now girlfriend, Serena Page. His energetic personality and devotion to winning Page’s heart throughout the season stood out to viewers, as votes from fans determined his win. I think Beckham’s fun spirit would liven up the ballroom, and I could see his best dance style being the Paso Doble with partner Witney Carson.

Steve Harvey

Harvey is an American comedian who has hosted popular television shows, including “Family Feud” and “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.” With the development of streaming services, “Family Feud” has increased in popularity. I think his television presence would lead him to do well on “Dancing with the Stars,” and I could see his best dance style being the salsa with partner Jenna Johnson.

Glen Powell

Powell is an American actor known best for his films, “Anyone But You” and “Twisters.” His charm has won the hearts of many, which I think would help him accumulate a lot of votes in the ballroom. I think his best dance style would be contemporary with partner Daniella Karagach.

Michelle obama

Obama is the former first lady of the United States, and she is also the first African American woman to serve as first lady. She has been a strong advocate for causes such as access to good food, mental health for military families, and global empowerment. I think people would empathize with her desire to help others, which would earn her a lot of votes. I could see her best dance style being the tango with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon is an American actress who is known for her roles in films, “Legally Blonde” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” She is an activist for women’s rights and gender equality, especially through her media company, “Hello Sunshine.” I think her passion to help people would lead her to gain a lot of votes on “Dancing with the Stars.” I think her best dance style would be the Viennese Waltz with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Ariana Greenblatt

Greenblatt is an American actress most known for her roles in the Disney Channel show, “Stuck in the Middle” and record-breaking film, “Barbie.” She has been a guest on several different podcasts, enhancing her social media presence. I think that she would be a good representation of Gen Z and could see her best dance style being jazz with partner Ezra Sosa.