Curating Autumn Vibes: 5 Unskippable Songs on My Fall Playlist

Fall is my favorite season for so many reasons. The cute outfits, the seasonal flavors, and most importantly, the soundtrack. A great fall playlist is able to capture the cozy, collegiate energy that makes the season so perfect. Here are 5 songs on my playlist that set the perfect fall vibe.

1. There She Goes – The La’s

Music from the 90’s always takes the cake for me when I’m making a fall playlist. This song is featured in the first episode of Gilmore Girls which I feel is another fall staple. The main guitar riff is nostalgic and perfect for walking around campus.

2. 1979 – The Smashing Pumpkins

I was lucky enough to get to hear The Smashing Pumpkins perform this song live this summer! “1979” was written about adolescence, and listening to it definitely makes me feel like I’m in a coming-of-age movie.

3. We’re Going to be Friends – The White Stripes

This song is perfect for back to school. It reminds me of the end of summer as fall begins to creep up. This song feels different from the rest of The White Stripes’ discography, but I feel that this is one of their best.

4. Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

When Stevie Nicks says “Can I handle the seasons of my Life?”, it hits hard every time. As melancholic as this song is, it sets the tone for the beginning of the school year. “Landslide” is about embracing change even when it’s terrifying, which can be incredibly relatable for the fall season.

5. The Great Pumpkin Waltz – Vince Guaraldi Trio

I can’t stress enough how much I love the Vince Guaraldi Trio and all of their music. It’s filled with cozy jazz instrumentals that are perfect for studying or easy listening. Vince Guaraldi’s music is featured heavily in the Peanuts movies which always remind me of fall and the holiday season.

Happy Listening!