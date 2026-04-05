Covers to Cameras

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers.

2026 has many highly anticipated movies coming out that are based on popular books. Starring popular actors and actresses, we get a visual of what the author is portraying in their writing. As a reader who usually reads books that are trending and highly rated, I am excited for these movies that are coming out and the ones that have already been released. These are the 5 movies that I have loved or am most excited to see.

The housemaid

The Housemaid is one of Frieda McFadden’s most popular books. The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sydney Sweeney. This film was released on December 19, 2025. This thriller movie pulled the audience in with its suspense and attention to detail. After watching the film, I thought that the movie was exactly like the book and did not forget any key elements. The only thing that I think was missed was how Enzo’s character was not as involved in the movie as he was in the book. I think that this is one of the most accurate book-to-movie adaptations. A sequel is expected to come out in December of 2027, and I think that if it is anything like the original, it will be a big hit.

reminders of him

Reminders of Him is a popular book by Colleen Hoover. This film stars Tariq Withers, Maika Monroe, and Rudy Pankow. The film was released on March 13, 2026. This romance movie follows Kenna and Scotty as they navigate their love story. I think that it was a good movie but I think that there are parts of the book that were not included. After watching reviews on TikTok many people were disappointed in how the movie portrayed Kenna and Ledger’s relationship. I think that Scotty should have been in the movie more and it should have included Kenna and Scotty’s upbringing. Overall, it was a good movie but I think that my expectations were too high and the movie did not live up to my expectations.

wuthering heights

Wuthering Heights is Emily Brontë’s only book. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The film was released on February 13, 2026. This romance movie follows Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. As someone who has not yet read the book, the movie was very beautiful and very emotional. The way Heathcliff and Cathy’s relationship evolves throughout the movie shows that even with these differences they have, their love is even stronger. One thing that I did not like about the movie was the way Nelly was portrayed and how she was “the villain” in the movie. I think that if it weren’t for Nelly, Heathcliff and Cathy would have had a real chance to be together. The movie’s ending was not something that I was expecting, and is not the ending we were all hoping for. Despite this, I think that the film was very beautiful and I would recommend it over and over again.

the love hypothesis

The Love Hypothesis is a popular book by Ali Hazelwood. This is one of Ali Hazelwood’s most popular books and is all over BookTok. This romantic comedy film will star Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman. This romance movie is expected to come out in 2026, but no official release date has been announced. This book is a slow burn, and it took me a while to get into it because of this trope. Once I got over the slowness of the book, it was better than I expected. I am hoping that the film comes out just as good as the book.

verity

Verity is one of Colleen Hoover’s most popular books. This book became popular through BookTok and has very mixed reviews. This film will star Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, and Josh Hartnett. Verity is expected to be released on October 2, 2026. I have high hopes for this book. I am excited as I feel like the cast portrays the characters perfectly. I am hoping that the ending of the movie will provide a clear ending, whereas it does not in the book.