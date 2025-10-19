Come Start Crocheting Christmas Presents

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I have been practicing more intricate crochet styles and designs. Last year I had crocheted Christmas presents, but they weren’t the best since it had been years since I had picked up my hook again. This year, I decided to try and go about these years’ presents differently. So, after I had finished crocheting the present from last year, I turned to the internet to get out of my shell and learn how to be better at this craft. I decided to look up cutie videos of all sorts of different projects that seemed challenging but easy enough to take on. I had practiced endlessly to make sure that I understood what I was doing and how to stitch perfectly, and how to maintain my retention while holding the yarn.

These were some of the videos that helped me along the way. The first one is how to make a granny square https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euqnRKNJaXo, 25 crocheting hacks for a beginner [Pro-Tips from a Crocheter with 20 Years Experience] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDHqT_rYMlM, how to crochet tapestry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xwx_wB4QA1U, and The crochet hack you’ll wish you knew sooner! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNlL6ZktXVY. These videos helped me so much. After watching these videos, I tried to take a stab at crocheting clothes, and then over the summer, I started crocheting a dress, which was a big hit with my friends and family. Now I am off to crochet a lord of the Rings blanket along with a Snoopy tapestry purse. And lastly, a sweater, stuffed, and so much more for my family, boyfriend, and in-laws. I am now halfway done with my first tapestry blanket. I am so excited to start the others.