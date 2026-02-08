Budget-Friendly Galentine’s Day Craft Ideas!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has grown to become one of my favorite holidays because I get to celebrate the people I love. And there’s no one I love more than my girls!

Here’s some fun, easy, and budget-friendly galentines day crafts for a night in with the girlies!

#1 Tie Blankets

This fun little craft involves a fun trip to the fabric store and a good pair of scissors!

I would choose two different patterned fabric, if this is a winter blanket be sure to choose fleeces. You will need about 2 yards of each fabric, and they can be bigger if you’d like.

Then lay the fabrics on top of each other and align them as best you can. Cut out a 4 inch square in each corner, this will ensure that your corners aren’t bulky. After you’ve cut out each corner, you can continue to make 4 inch cuts in a fringe pattern, they should be evenly spaced. You can use fabric markers if you’d like to be more precise.

Once you’ve finished cutting, go ahead and tie together the strips of the top and bottom blanket. I would double knot them or use different tying techniques to make your blanket unique to you! Here’s some fun knotting ideas! like overhand knots, braided edges, etc. And once you’re done tying, you’re all done!

#2 Painting Glassware

This is always a cute, memorable, and usable craft! You can find a glassware of your choice at your local Walmart, Goodwill, or any thrift stores. I would recommend something that doesn’t need to be put in the dishwasher for this project, like a candle holder, mason jar, small vase, etc.

Before you start painting, please clean the glass using water and soap, and wipe them with rubbing alcohol for extra care. You can paint any designs that you’d like using acrylic or enamel paint. I would recommend enamel paint since it dries to a hard, shiny finish.

#3 Mini Canvas Paintings

Using 5×5 mini canvases and some acrylic paint, you can make a simple but meaningful piece of art! I love this one because it’s low-stakes, fun, and it’s a small memory to hang on your wall later. I actually have mine from last year hanging in my apartment!

#4 Tote Bag Painting

Another great way to use some acrylic paint and a canvas tote bag to decorate something you can use everyday!

If you want to make things more fun, you can also hand-sew some simple patterns, add some beads, and embroidery. And there’s always fun patterns and printable templates available on Pinterest!

#5 Candle Painting

Candle painting has been ALL OVER my feed recently!! It’s so dainty and cute, I love it!

Some people have been buying these wax paint markers to paint onto their candles, but you can always use plain taper candles! Once the wax in those taper candles are melted, you can mix in regular acrylic paint and it will act as a colorant to the wax. If not using acrylics, just make sure your paint is water-based so it can mix easily with the candle wax.

Also keep in mind the brushes you use for this craft might get damaged. After painting, make sure you soak them in lukewarm water and then wash them with soap and water.

#6 Yarn-Heart Keychains

If you’ve ever made pom-poms from yarn, this is very similar. Instead of a circular shape, you can use cardboard to create a heart shape to use as a template for your keychain. Here’s a great tutorial video.

Essentially, you can use any cylindrical shape (a gluestick, cardboard roll), and wrapping yarn around it about 50 times. Then, carefully pull the circle of yarn off of the cylinder and double knot it with another piece of yarn. Afterwards, you can cut the looped pieces of yarn into a pom-pom, and you can shape it into a heart or any shape you’d like.

Lastly, you just have to add a keychain ring or clasp to your heart. You can always use extra yarn as well!

Craft nights are always a blast! Remember to have fun, enjoy the process, not everyone is an artist, but every piece of art holds memory and intention.

And most of all, just remember that you are loved by your friends and family this Valentine’s!