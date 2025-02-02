Baby, It’s Cold Outside! 5 Chilling Horror Flicks to Watch this Winter Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

As the snow continues to fall and the wind continues to blow ferociously, I’ve finally had time to enjoy some of my seasonal favorite horror films and newer movies to add to the bunch. Watching movies in the wintertime always has such a unique feel: cozy, secluded… and sometimes, isolated completely. Scary! These horror films all have a winter-themed element, whether that be the setting or something to do with the plot. Having a chilly setting makes these winter horror flicks iconic (and sometimes a bit more relatable when we’re freezing, too). I’ve enjoyed some of these classics year after year and look forward to watching them whenever I feel that below-freezing chill in the air, along with some new releases that are sure to remain tokens in the winter horror genre. Gather some warm blankets and a bowl of popcorn, and snuggle in with these icy-cold horror classics!

The Shining (1980): Dir. Stanley Kubrick

This spine-chilling horror classic creeps its way back into my mind the second I see snow dusting the grass around me. I will never forget the first time I saw this movie and how it made me feel. In The Shining, Jack Torrance takes a job as a caretaker at the Overlook Hotel, where he, his wife Wendy, and their son Danny are forced to spend the winter away from the outside world. But they are not ready for the underlying insanity that awaits them. This movie still genuinely spooks me, and I enjoy looking into theories regarding decisions made by Stanley Kubrick in his alterations to Stephen King’s source material. I also love seeing references to this classic in other movies: the time Carol Anne wakes up in Poltergeist (1982) is 2:37, and you can see a similar-looking carpet in The Substance (2024).

This horror film is destined to be a winter fave forever. Also, the ending of the film has one of the most iconic frames in horror history, and boy, does it look chilling!

THE THING (1982): DIr. John Carpenter

The Thing is a must-watch any time I’m snowed in and can’t leave the house. In this body horror classic, “Man is the warmest place to hide.” An alien buried in the snow for more than 100,000 years is found by a research team at a remote Antarctic research outpost in the winter of 1982. When the creature starts to change forms and is soon unfrozen, it causes mass chaos and panic as it tries to join the team. This movie is filled with some of the best practical effects I’ve ever seen and keeps me on the edge of my seat every time. It’s like Among Us, but with aliens in Antarctica. It’s super cool and one of my favorite body horror films of all time. Plus, Kurt Russell is iconic (and kinda hot) in this.

The Thing is another classic movie that horror audiences reference all the time. Its wintery setting sets it apart from other films, and it has been solidified at the tops of “Best of Horror” lists worldwide; Roger Ebert writes, “Almost 40 years after it was made, the gruesome practical effects are more impressive than anything that we’ve seen since. In fact, the animatronic effects alone are enough to cement The Thing as a milestone in film history, but what really separates Carpenter’s film from every other gorefest out there is what it says about the human psyche.”

Misery (1990): DIr. Rob Reiner

Kathy Bates! She is an icon; she is the moment! Bates won an Academy Award for her role as Annie Wilkes, and she really put her all into this performance. In Misery, novelist Paul Sheldon is saved from an accident by a nurse who says she is his biggest admirer. When she imprisons him in her isolated Colorado home and makes him write the popular literary character he killed off back to life, her obsession takes a sinister turn. This movie is filled with tension and is a great winter watch because of the snowy, secluded setting. It’s one of my favorites, and I have watched it every January for three years in a row!

The Blair Witch Project (1999): Dir. DAniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

While this film does take place in October, I think the chilly setting is iconic for when there’s actually snow on the ground and a frosty bite in the air. This movie is the found-footage classic, and you can’t respect the genre without seeing this one! A description of the movie from Letterboxd states, “In October of 1994, three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland, while shooting a documentary. A year later, their footage was found.” This movie is dark, spooky, and totally chilling. Put on your coats and beanies, and let’s go for an adventure in the woods!

Longlegs (2024): DIr. Osgood Perkins

The hype around this new release was well-deserved, and I’ve been dying to watch it again and relive the feelings I had seeing it in theaters. The snowy setting of this movie is perfect for cozying up in a dark room and enjoying what’s unfolding onscreen. In Longlegs, an unresolved case of an elusive serial killer is assigned to FBI Agent Lee Harker, a talented new hire. Harker finds a personal connection to the ruthless killer as the case takes intricate turns and reveals evidence of the occult. She must act quickly to stop him before he kills another innocent family. This movie was so good; I loved the coloring, setting, and performances. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Nicolas Cage as Longlegs!