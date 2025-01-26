The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love reading. I read for myself. I read to gain knowledge. I read to live through the lives of the characters written by talented authors. I read to escape my reality and merge into a fictitious world of romance or chaos. Since I love reading so dearly, I’d like to share some of my best reads of 2024 with you!

Over the past year, I read 30 novels. Some were memorable, some were forgettable. But here are five books that really stuck out to me and why.

As her senior capstone project, Pippa Fitz-Amobi investigates a local murder case in her hometown. This case was closed five years ago by the police, deeming the killer to be Sal Singh.

Pippa has no evidence, just a feeling that Sal could never bring anyone harm, especially not his girlfriend, Andie Belle, the victim. Slowly and steadily, Pippa unravels secrets that people would kill for. She discreetly finds connections between suspects and the true killer and tries to understand the web that is this murder case. Does this inexperienced high schooler find the killer? Is the killer still out there or were the police, right?

The novel was so enticing. With every chapter, every word it felt like I was solving the case alongside Pip. I was completely hooked on the characters, the plot twists, and Pippa’s amazing mind. I would definitely recommend this one to those who love mystery and thrillers!

A collection of short stories written by Haruki Murakami translated into English. Murakami brings to life the emotions of the men who live their lives without a woman or female counterpart, be it a partner or a mother.

I typically don’t read short stories, but this title caught my attention. It was a slow read for me, but I enjoyed it. There was great depth to each character’s story and their emotions. It provided a different perspective on relationships that I came to appreciate.

Another murder mystery, but with the setting of high society. The women of Buckhead, a small town with big paychecks, appear to be besties but have their own secrets. Their constant meeting spot is Glow, an exclusive salon parlor, run by Jenny. Emotions, drama, and secrets are all spilled from client to cosmetologist in Glow, but will Jenny take them to the grave? Can a little bit of gossip lead to lots of blood?

If you couldn’t tell, I love murder mysteries! The complicated loyalties, backstabbing friendships, and questionable decisions are what kept me hooked on this novel. Each character was unapologetically themselves, however filthy or pure they may be. And who doesn’t love some rich people’s drama?

A story about children of a famous musician, who didn’t have everything handed to them on a silver spoon. They worked hard for their success. Nina, the eldest is a surfer model. The twins, Jay and Hud, were successful in their respective careers of pro-surfing and photography. And the youngest daughter, Kit, is finding her place in the world. But who will tell the world their rags-to-riches story?

At the end of every summer, the Riva siblings host the most renowned party with A-list celebrities, actors, athletes, supermodels, music artists, etc. This summer, family tensions are rising along with the tide of Malibu. Do the Rivas get pushed around by the current or do they ride the wave?

I love the authenticity this book provides on the lives of the famous. The tale of what these siblings do to survive a life with a father who left them behind with a mother who loses herself to alcohol is truly unique. The courage of Nina who went to great lengths to take care of what was left of her family is inspiring. I really admire this novel even if it is fictitious. It made me think about all the untold realities and struggles of celebrities that the public will never know.

A bittersweet narrative about Katy whose mother, Carol, passed away a few weeks before their major mother-daughter trip to Italy. Carol wasn’t just a mother, but Katy’s best friend who she shared anything and everything with. A huge part of her identity was her mother and her opinion about things in her life; from the smallest of things like the perfect dress to bigger things like if she and her husband should try for children.

Now Katy is left heartbroken with two tickets and a full agenda for a summer in Positano, Italy. She chooses to go alone to commemorate her mother. However, Katy feels her mother’s presence from the moment she lands in the country. She feels her mother as she walks through the streets of Italy, checks into her timeless hotel, and consumes authentic Italian cuisine; until Carol emerges into life beside her! Is this really Carol or a hallucination?

As an art education major, I was delighted by this book and its setting in Italy. I love the architecture of Italy, the art from the Italian Renaissance, and just the beautiful feeling of being in a country with a rich history as was described in this novel. Katy’s relationship with her mother is a rare one and truly magical to read. This novel was reflective, reminiscent, and very comforting. The perfect book to read on a rainy day, in a blanket, with a warm latte in your hands.