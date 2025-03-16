Anxious About “Free Agency?”: Seven Football Stories to Watch While Waiting for the 2025 Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Remember the titans

You can’t make a list of football films without including one of the most iconic football movies ever: Remember the Titans. Released in 2000, Remember the Titians is a memorable movie. The story follows a high school football team that is forced to integrate in the 1970s. This film is a great watch as it explores themes of racism, testing your character, and friendship.

2. Friday Night lights

Friday Night Lights is a classic drama-filled 2000s show. Friday Night Lights tells the story of the Dillion Panthers head football coach, Eric Taylor, and the quarterback, Jason Street, after a devastating injury leaves him unable to walk. Jason Street must learn how to live with his injuries as high school drama unfolds at the same time. With the loveable romances of Lyla Garrity and Tim Riggins, along with Julie Taylor and Matt Saracen this show is perfect for a week straight binge watch!

3. Untold: Johnny Football

Untold: Johnny Football is a documentary that tells the story of Johnny Manziel who was, arguably, one of the most polarizing quarterbacks of his time. The documentary explores his career with Texas A&M, where he got his nickname Johnny Football, his time on the Cleveland Browns, and his struggle with alcohol and drugs throughout his career. Tough topics are discussed as Johnny, his friends, and coaches share his story.

4. The DYnasty: New England patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs might be the current dynasty in the AFC, but before them the New England Patriots ruled. Over his 20 year long career with the New England Patriots Tom Brady won six Super Bowls and this documentary covers that legacy. The series highlights the New England Patriots’ greatness like their back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2004 and 2005 and their troubles like the story of Aaron Hernandez. Stars like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick star in the documentary as they remember the ups and downs of creating a dynasty.

5. Rudy

Daniel ‘Rudy’ Ruettiger has dreams of playing football for the University of Notre Dame, however he lacks the grades, the money, and the talent to make these dreams come true. This movie is based on an incredible true story as Rudy faces his struggles head on because he is determined to play for the Irish. It is a true tearjerker, as it is an emotional and heartfelt movie. It is a reminder that is never a bad idea to follow your dreams.

6. untold: Swamp Kings

This untold story relives the days of the Urban Meyer-led Florida Gators. Urban Meyer started to coach the Florida Gators in 2005 and he completely turned the program around. While it’s impressive to make a program successful in the Southeastern Conference his coaching remains controversial. His coaching, for most, is said to be too aggressive and harsh. Throughout this documentary players like Tim Tebow, Major Wright, and Brandon Spikes recall the experience of being a member of the Florida Gators at that time.

7. Quarterback & Receiver

Quarterback and Receiver have a similar structure; both of these shows cover the perspectives of two of the most dynamic positions in the NFL. Quarterback shows the life of three quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons, and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. All of these players give the viewer an inside look into the role of a quarterback. Receiver follows George Kittle and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, and Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. They are shown throughout the entire season, as Adams and Jefferson’s seasons end, as St. Brown, Samuel, and Kittle play in the NFC Championship game and as Kittle and Samuel play for a Super Bowl win. This series is a different and unique look into the position and the life of an NFL player.