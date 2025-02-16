The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are anything like me, then you are also somewhat of a picky eater. For a long time, I would eat only chicken tenders whenever my family went to try new restaurants. So for all of you picky eaters out there, this is my honest review of chicken tenders from various restaurants. These are my honest answers and opinions to various places that I have eaten at throughout my high school and college years that I can recall from pictures in my camera roll and memories.

BJ’s Brewhouse

BJ’s is a sit-down restaurant. I first had it when I was in middle school/early high school. I have since moved from chicken tenders to pasta from here. The chicken tenders were good for “feeling out” the place. The best food here is the “pizookie” dessert.

Bojangles

The first time I had Bojangles was when I was on vacation with my family in North Carolina a few years ago, it was alright, however not my favorite place. I would probably only go back during a road trip for fast food.

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of my all-time favorite food places, so this is biased. These tenders are probably my favorite on this list. Although nowadays, I prefer chicken nuggets and Chick ‘n Minis (breakfast item) more than the tenders. Of course, I would go back to Chick-fil-A! One tip I would have for someone is try the chicken with mac ‘n cheese. I know I enjoy it, and so do my two sisters!

Culver’s

All I ever order from Culver’s for myself is the chicken tenders (and the custard haha). This is my favorite lunch/dinner item from Culver’s; however, I think that the tenders look a bit like fish, so that does make me minus at least half of a point. I would go back to Culver’s whenever my family or friends wanted to eat there!

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Two disclaimers: I have only ever had this once when it first opened near Columbus, and I’m not a big spice fan. The standard when I went was to deep fry them with/near pickles leaving a bit of a taste of pickle with the chicken. I’m not a fan of pickles, so this was a bit of a disappointment for me. Also, I ordered my tenders plain with no spice and it was still a bit spicy to me leading to another disappointment. Would not eat again.

Hardee’s

I ate at Hardee’s on vacation with my family a few years ago; I honestly don’t remember it much. So it couldn’t have been too bad. Would try again.

Huey Magoo’s

Some background: Huey Magoo’s is a restaurant that many of my friends have compared to Raising Cane’s, and most of them have liked it better. So I tried it around when they first opened in Marysville. However, I did not feel the same way. I was not a fan of their homemade sauce; I thought it was a bit peppery and simply did not really care for it. The tenders weren’t bad; I would try them again.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC)

I haven’t been to KFC since I was in elementary school. The chicken tenders were good for it being fast food. However, my favorite food from KFC is the mashed potatoes and mac ‘n cheese sides.

McDonald’s

I had the “buttermilk tenders” from McDonald’s back when they were still available. I ordered them all the time and preferred them over the nuggets. I was very sad the day they took them away and hope that they come back one day.

Popeyes

I have only had Popeyes once, and it was not my favorite. Also, I’m not sure if I would try it again.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Tenders

Raising Cane’s is one of my favorite chicken places, I even had their catering for my high school graduation party. I prefer to eat at Raising Cane’s inside of the restaurant or right after I order at the drive-thru (they can kind of become a bit soggy if left too long and I don’t enjoy that). One tip for anyone who hasn’t tried Cane’s sauce: I would try it. When I was younger I didn’t want to try it because it was new, and now it is one of the best parts of the chicken tender experience.

Rude Dog

Honestly, I don’t remember Rude Dog much since I had it in high school. I ate it once with my family, and I would try them again.

Salsa’s

Salsa’s is a Mexican restaurant in my hometown. The chicken tenders were good; I had ordered them for many years and would order them again.

TGI Fridays

I have had TGI Fridays on a few occasions, each time ordering chicken tenders and a side of mac ‘n cheese. It was one of my favorite sit-down restaurant chicken tender experiences.

Walt Disney World

Honestly, everything at Walt Disney World is good food because you’re in Walt Disney World. I would eat chicken tenders from here again!