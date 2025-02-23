Abby’s Favorite Birthday Rewards and Freebies to Treat Yourself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Everybody loves to be spoiled on their birthday, and most companies love to spoil their customers. As a long-time rewards club member for many companies, I have cultivated a list of places I like to stop by around my birthday. This year, the list has gotten a little longer. Here are my top spots to celebrate my birthday (or the whole month)!

For those who have a knack for makeup and skincare, my top birthday rewards would be from Sephora and Ulta. The Sephora reward allows one to choose a sample collection during the birth month. The items switch up every year, so you will never get the same gift twice. This year there are brands like Summer Fridays, amika, MAKEUP BY MARIO, and more. There is a good mix of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care, so there is a choice for everybody. The birthday reward from Ulta is the customer’s choice of a selection of skincare products from Peter Thomas Roth, First Aid Beauty, CosRx, and more. There is a product for every skin type and need, so everyone gets a good pick. Ulta also offers 2x rewards points earned during your birth month, which is great for any beauty lover! These rewards can also be redeemed online and in-store.

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat on their birthday? So many dessert places offer great free treats for your special day. Crumbl offers a free cookie from their weekly flavors by signing up for their rewards. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a free “bundtlet” (a mini bundt cake), which is the perfect size to make your own mini birthday cake. If you’re craving something a little more sit-down, Chili’s offers a free birthday dessert to end your meal during the month of your birthday. For someone who does not want to sign up for rewards programs, Ben & Jerry’s and Coldstone have you covered for a birthday treat. From each place, you can receive 1 free scoop of your choice of ice cream on your birthday. Auntie Anne’s also offers a non-rewards club freebie of a free pretzel of your choice on your birthday. With all these treats, you probably won’t need to buy a birthday cake!

For foodies like me, Texas Roadhouse, Jersey Mike’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings have got you covered. During the month of your birthday, you can receive a free appetizer coupon from Texas Roadhouse. From Buffalo Wild Wings you can receive 6 wings for free during your birth month! Jersey Mike’s might take the (birthday) cake because they offer a free sub on your birthday after signing up for their rewards. If you’re even craving a delicious birthday breakfast, iHOP has a free stack of pancakes ready for you to start your day, which does not require a reward. Looks like I will be eating four meals on my birthday this year with all these freebies.

Last but not least, for those who love to get a bev or a little drink, Starbucks and Dunkin have got you on your birthday. For Starbucks Rewards members, you can get any size of any drink for free on your birthday. Dunkin has a free medium beverage of your choice, as well as triple points for purchases on your birthday. These would make a great addition to the free iHOP pancakes to start a great birthday!

You don’t have to spend tons of money to make your birthday special when you can enjoy birthday treats and rewards all month! Whether you are into beauty, sweet treats, delicious birthday dinners, or fancy little drinks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on their special day. With so many places excited to spoil you, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge and treat yourself—because who doesn’t love being spoiled on their birthday?