With high tensions after this presidential election, we all deserve to have some time with friends. What better way to hang out with friends than Friendsgiving? Here are five of my ideas for your Friendsgiving this month.
- Make Hand Turkeys
-
Bring out your inner childhood and each make a hand turkey. When you are done you can make a big turkey and put all of your hands on the turkey as feathers.
- Paint Mini Pumpkins
-
This might sound like something you would do during Halloween, but It is still fall and it is still pumpkin season!
- Have a Potluck
-
This is a Thanksgiving tradition that everyone has done. All you have to do is make your favorite dish to bring to your Friendsgiving.
- Hear Me Out Cake
-
I am sure we have all seen the TikTok’s of this one. I feel like it would be super fun to do with friends at Friendsgiving.
- Self-Care Night
-
After the week we have had, self-care is a must. Do whatever you need to do to calm you down whether this be a face mask or a rage room, we all need to let out some steam.