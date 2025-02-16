4 Netflix Dramas to Watch this Valentines Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you always look for new shows to watch. Lately, I have been searching for romantic dramas since it is February and Valentine’s season. These are the shows I have been obsessed with, and I hope you become as obsessed as I did!

Virgin River

This show came out in 2019 on Netflix and currently has six seasons. The story follows Mei, a woman from Los Angeles, who moves to a small town in northern California. She gets into a romantic relationship with the owner of a local bar, Jack. Jack and Mei’s relationship is extremely complicated. I have a love-hate relationship with Jack’s character, which makes the story all the better. I am currently watching season four, but the show has been renewed for season seven and is expected to come out at the end of this year.

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix in 2020 based on the book series by Sherryl Woods. The show first caught my eye because the main character, Maddie Townsend, is played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who I grew up watching play Cheyanne in the show Reba. This story follows Maddie and her two best friends, Dana Sue and Helen, as they navigate their lives in the small town of Serenity. Maddie is finding her balance as a newly divorced woman after her husband’s affair left him with a baby on the way. Dana Sue is the chef at a local restaurant and a single mother. Helen is an accomplished lawyer and is opening a business with Dana Sue. Season four just premiered on Netflix last week and is currently ranked 4th on Netflix’s most popular shows this week!

Nobody wants this

Starring Kristin Bell and The O.C.’s Adam Brody, this show follows the relationship between these two people who couldn’t live more different lives. He’s a rabbi, and she has her own sex podcast, but their connection is undeniable. The writers knew what they were doing with this one. The dialogue is hilarious, emotionally mature, and NOT cringy. It’s so hard to find non-cringy shows. If you’re looking to laugh and maybe even cry a little, this one’s definitely for you.

XO, Kitty

If cringy rom-coms are your type, check this one out! XO, Kitty is a spin-off series of the movie adaptation of the book series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han. The story follows Kitty Song-Covey as she journeys to a new school on the other side of the world. Her late mother, Eve Song, went to this school, KISS, when she was growing up in Seoul, South Korea. Kitty is on a journey to find herself and learn more about her mother. She is met with a series of unfortunate events when she first arrives that would have sent anyone else back home; Kitty sticks it out and finds her way. Kitty has a few love interests as the show progresses and season two has the perfect slow-burn love story we have all been craving.



