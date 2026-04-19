Torch Fest: The Heart of Bowie State’s Campus Culture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people think about college, they often picture long lectures, assignments, and late nights spent studying. While academics are an important part of the college experience, some of the most meaningful and memorable moments happen outside of the classroom. At Bowie State University, events like Torch Fest play a major role in shaping campus life. Torch Fest is more than just a series of activities—it is a time when students come together to celebrate creativity, culture, and community. It creates an environment where students can take a break from stress, connect, and build memories that last far beyond their college years. Experiences like these remind students that college is not only about earning a degree, but also about personal growth, connection, and discovering who they are.

Building Community on Campus

One of the most important aspects of Torch Fest is the sense of community it creates among students. College can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when students are trying to balance academic, social life, and personal responsibilities. For many students, it can also feel isolating at times. Events like Torch Fest provide a space where students can come together, relax, and feel connected to those around them.

Whether students are attending performances, participating in activities, or simply enjoying the atmosphere, these shared experiences help build meaningful connections. Being surrounded by other students who are laughing, cheering, and enjoying the same moments creates a strong sense of belonging. These are the types of experiences that turn a campus into a true community. Over time, these connections grow into friendships, support systems, and networks that students rely on throughout their college journey. Torch Fest helps remind students that they are not alone and that they are part of something bigger.

Space for Creativity and Expression

Torch Fest also provides students with an important platform to express themselves in ways that may not always be possible in a traditional classroom setting. Through activities such as lip sync battles, performances, and creative showcases, students can step outside of their comfort zones and share their talents with others. These opportunities are valuable because they allow students to explore different aspects of their identity. Not every student thrives academically in the same way, and events like Torch Fest give students the chance to shine in other areas. Whether it is through music, dance, performance, or creativity, students are encouraged to be confident, authentic, and unapologetically themselves.

This kind of environment helps build self-confidence and encourages students to take risks. It allows them to discover new talents, gain recognition from their peers, and feel a sense of accomplishment. More importantly, it creates a space where students feel seen, heard, and appreciated for who they are.

Celebrating Culture and Student Identity

At an HBCU like Bowie State University, Torch Fest is also a powerful reflection of culture and identity. Music, fashion, and performance all come together to represent the diversity and creativity of the student body. These events highlight the unique backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that students bring to campus.

Torch Fest is not just about entertainment—it is also about celebrating culture and embracing individuality. It allows students to express themselves freely while also connecting with others who share similar interests and experiences. At the same time, it creates opportunities for students to learn from one another and appreciate different perspectives. This balance between unity and individuality is what makes Torch Fest so meaningful. It creates a space where students can feel proud of who they are while also feeling connected to a larger community. It reinforces the importance of culture, identity, and self-expression within college experience.

Who Students Want to See Perform

One of the most exciting parts of Torch Fest is the anticipation leading up to the event, especially when it comes to which artists might perform. Across social media platforms and campus conversations, students actively share their opinions about who they would love to see take the stage.

Artists like SZA, Lil Baby, and Burna Boy are often mentioned, showing how strongly student culture is influenced by current music trends. These discussions create excitement and build anticipation across campus. They also give students a sense of involvement, allowing them to feel like their voices matter in shaping the experience. This engagement makes Torch Fest feel more personal. It is not just an event planned for students, but something that students feel connected to and excited about. The conversations, debates, and shared opinions all contribute to the overall experience and make the event even more meaningful.

More Than Just an Event

Torch Fest is more than just a week of activities—it is an experience that brings students together and leaves a lasting impact. It reminds students that college is not only about academic success, but also about connection, creativity, and personal growth.

The memories created during events like Torch Fest often stay with students long after the event is over. The friendships built, the energy shared, and the sense of unity felt throughout the week all contribute to a meaningful college experience. These moments become part of what students remember most about their time on campus. In many ways, Torch Fest represents what college life is truly about—finding community, expressing yourself, and creating experiences that shape who you become. It shows that some of the most important lessons in college happen outside the classroom, through the people we meet and the moments we share.

If you have the chance to attend, Torch Fest is something you don’t want to miss. The moments we experience and the connections we build along the way.

It’s an experience every student should take advantage of at least once during their time on campus….