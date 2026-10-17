The Impact of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs



With upcoming midterms, Homecoming, and Halloween, we have so much that is happening on

campus. But one thing that they all have in common this year is that they all happen in October,

the month of recognizing breast cancer. Started in 1985 as a partnership between the American

Cancer Society and the Imperial Chemical Industries’ pharmaceutical division, the goals of this

partnership included recognizing breast cancer survivors and supporting those with breast cancer,

educating women about early detection tests, and promoting mammograms as a crucial

component in the prevention and fight against breast cancer.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women in particular face major

disparities and a 38% higher death rate of breast cancer than their white counterparts. But as

HBCU students, there are so many ways that we all can participate in the vision of the

partnership and contribute to the cause, and it’s never too late.

Help Others Understand – in a Way That’s Fun

Tablings and interactive workshops are amazing ways for students to learn about how they can

inform others with breast cancer prevention. With tablings, anyone can learn information about

breast cancer through brochures, display boards, and poster presentations. Anyone can go up to

a representative and get information suited to their concerns, questions, and what about breast

cancer awareness they would like to learn more about.

Finance The Way Forward Through Ways That Are Easily Accessible

Bake sales and fundraisers are also monumental steps in the way forward. The proceeds

collected can go towards local and nationwide charities, foundations, and nonprofits. Funding for

more research and more advanced technologies would be directly impacted by the funding.

Back It Up By a Professional

When doctors, qualified experts, and survivors come to campus and share their experiences and

insight, students can widen their perspective and understand how breast cancer might impact the

ones they know, such as a family member, a friend, a professor, or a classmate.

Go Online and Read All About It

Student clubs and organizations can show support through online platforms through educational

posts, surveys, videos about breast cancer research, interactions with followers answering

questions, and links to official organizations’ websites. An online presence can make a big

difference to someone who is struggling to find the resources or does not know where to begin

with finding educational resources.

Expand and Encourage More to Get On Board

Student organizations can collaborate with other universities’ organizations to expand network,

community, and outreach efforts. When institutions come together to develop new and

innovative approaches to educate more students about breast cancer’s impact and prevention, it

spreads the message of how that should be addressed in higher learning.

Now that we’re in the 41st year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s inception, we can continue

to spread the word and get involved. It all starts with an idea, a plan to make change, and action

that carries it through.