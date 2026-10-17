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Bowie State | Life

The Impact of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs

Ashahli Edwards Student Contributor, Bowie State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
person holding pink breast cancer awareness ribbon
Photo by Angiola Harry from Unsplash

Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs

With upcoming midterms, Homecoming, and Halloween, we have so much that is happening on

campus. But one thing that they all have in common this year is that they all happen in October,

the month of recognizing breast cancer. Started in 1985 as a partnership between the American

Cancer Society and the Imperial Chemical Industries’ pharmaceutical division, the goals of this

partnership included recognizing breast cancer survivors and supporting those with breast cancer,

educating women about early detection tests, and promoting mammograms as a crucial

component in the prevention and fight against breast cancer.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women in particular face major

disparities and a 38% higher death rate of breast cancer than their white counterparts. But as

HBCU students, there are so many ways that we all can participate in the vision of the

partnership and contribute to the cause, and it’s never too late.

Help Others Understand – in a Way That’s Fun

Tablings and interactive workshops are amazing ways for students to learn about how they can

inform others with breast cancer prevention. With tablings, anyone can learn information about

breast cancer through brochures, display boards, and poster presentations. Anyone can go up to

a representative and get information suited to their concerns, questions, and what about breast

cancer awareness they would like to learn more about.

Finance The Way Forward Through Ways That Are Easily Accessible

Bake sales and fundraisers are also monumental steps in the way forward. The proceeds

collected can go towards local and nationwide charities, foundations, and nonprofits. Funding for

more research and more advanced technologies would be directly impacted by the funding.

Back It Up By a Professional

When doctors, qualified experts, and survivors come to campus and share their experiences and

insight, students can widen their perspective and understand how breast cancer might impact the

ones they know, such as a family member, a friend, a professor, or a classmate.

Go Online and Read All About It

Student clubs and organizations can show support through online platforms through educational

posts, surveys, videos about breast cancer research, interactions with followers answering

questions, and links to official organizations’ websites. An online presence can make a big

difference to someone who is struggling to find the resources or does not know where to begin

with finding educational resources.

Expand and Encourage More to Get On Board

Student organizations can collaborate with other universities’ organizations to expand network,

community, and outreach efforts. When institutions come together to develop new and

innovative approaches to educate more students about breast cancer’s impact and prevention, it

spreads the message of how that should be addressed in higher learning.

Now that we’re in the 41st year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s inception, we can continue

to spread the word and get involved. It all starts with an idea, a plan to make change, and action

that carries it through.

Ashahli Edwards

Bowie State '27

Ashahli is an inquisitive, bold leader passionate with inerests that include writing, current events, and problem-solving. She loves to take on new challenges, and if asked for five words to describe her, she would say that she is honest, bright, ambitious, unique, and creative. As an alumna of Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, MD, she dedicated over a decade to the Girl Scouts Nation's Captial, earning both the Silver and Gold Awards in recognition of her stellar work ethic and dedication to serving.

She started her undergraduate journey at Howard University before transferring to Bowie State University, where she successfully earned a spot on the Dean’s List for Fall 2024, Spring 2025, Fall 2025, and Spring 2026. After pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a concentration in Public Relations, she aspires to obtain both a J.D. and a PhD in a dual-degree program.

Her devoted commitment and strong work ethic fuel her goals to make and sustain a career in the legal field. With her proactive mindset, resilience, and sharp intellect with an edge, Ashahli continuously learns from every experience and overcomes obstacles without giving up. She embraces challenges with determination, and with her perseverance, tenacity, and sharp wit, she shows no signs of slowing down.