The Impact of Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs

Ideas for Increasing Education and Promoting Equity at HBCUs
With upcoming midterms, Homecoming, and Halloween, we have so much that is happening on
campus. But one thing that they all have in common this year is that they all happen in October,
the month of recognizing breast cancer. Started in 1985 as a partnership between the American
Cancer Society and the Imperial Chemical Industries’ pharmaceutical division, the goals of this
partnership included recognizing breast cancer survivors and supporting those with breast cancer,
educating women about early detection tests, and promoting mammograms as a crucial
component in the prevention and fight against breast cancer.
According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women in particular face major
disparities and a 38% higher death rate of breast cancer than their white counterparts. But as
HBCU students, there are so many ways that we all can participate in the vision of the
partnership and contribute to the cause, and it’s never too late.
Help Others Understand – in a Way That’s Fun
Tablings and interactive workshops are amazing ways for students to learn about how they can
inform others with breast cancer prevention. With tablings, anyone can learn information about
breast cancer through brochures, display boards, and poster presentations. Anyone can go up to
a representative and get information suited to their concerns, questions, and what about breast
cancer awareness they would like to learn more about.
Finance The Way Forward Through Ways That Are Easily Accessible
Bake sales and fundraisers are also monumental steps in the way forward. The proceeds
collected can go towards local and nationwide charities, foundations, and nonprofits. Funding for
more research and more advanced technologies would be directly impacted by the funding.
Back It Up By a Professional
When doctors, qualified experts, and survivors come to campus and share their experiences and
insight, students can widen their perspective and understand how breast cancer might impact the
ones they know, such as a family member, a friend, a professor, or a classmate.
Go Online and Read All About It
Student clubs and organizations can show support through online platforms through educational
posts, surveys, videos about breast cancer research, interactions with followers answering
questions, and links to official organizations’ websites. An online presence can make a big
difference to someone who is struggling to find the resources or does not know where to begin
with finding educational resources.
Expand and Encourage More to Get On Board
Student organizations can collaborate with other universities’ organizations to expand network,
community, and outreach efforts. When institutions come together to develop new and
innovative approaches to educate more students about breast cancer’s impact and prevention, it
spreads the message of how that should be addressed in higher learning.
Now that we’re in the 41st year of Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s inception, we can continue
to spread the word and get involved. It all starts with an idea, a plan to make change, and action
that carries it through.