The HBCU Homecoming Budget Guide: How to Look Good and Keep Your Coins 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real: HBCU homecoming season hits different. It’s not just a football game and a parade; it’s a whole cultural experience that spans an entire week. From tailgates to step shows to yard fests to after parties, the pressure to show UP and show OUT is very real. But here’s the thing nobody talks about enough: homecoming can absolutely wreck your bank account if you’re not careful.

Between the multiple outfit changes, the hair appointments, the tickets to every single event, and the “quick food runs” that somehow cost $40, you might find yourself eating ramen for the rest of the semester. And listen, there’s no judgment here. We’ve all been there before, staring at our bank account on Sunday morning, wondering where all our money went.

But what if I told you that you can absolutely have an amazing homecoming week without choosing between looking good and paying your phone bill? You just need a game plan!

The Outfit Situation: Multiple Looks, One Budget

Here’s where homecoming gets expensive fast: you need FITS. Plural. The tailgate look is different from the step show look, which is different from the game day look, which is completely different from the night events. And when everyone’s camera is out and Instagram stories are populating in real-time, the pressure to have fresh looks all week is intense.

The Strategic Approach:

First, take inventory of what you already own. I’m serious, dig through your closet before you buy anything new. That blazer you wore to your cousin’s graduation? Perfect for a brunch look. Those jeans you forgot about? Tailgate material.

Second, identify your “investment piece” for the week, like the ONE item you’re willing to spend real money on because you know you’ll wear it again. Maybe it’s a killer pair of boots, a statement jacket, or that perfect dress. Everything else? We’re getting creative.

Where to Actually Save:

Thrift stores are your best friend right now. You can find amazing pieces for a fraction of the cost, and honestly, the vintage vibes fit the homecoming aesthetic perfectly. Apps like Depop, Poshmark, and Vinted have tons of options if you plan ahead (don’t wait until the week before).

Rent the Runway and Nuuly exist for a reason. If you’ve been eyeing an expensive piece, renting it for homecoming week might cost you $30-50 instead of $200+. Do the math.

And here’s the move that requires swallowing your pride: organize a clothing swap with your friends. Everyone brings pieces they’re willing to share, and suddenly you’ve got five new outfit options without spending a dime. Your homegirl’s bodysuit that she never wears? She probably won’t mind if you borrow it for step show night.

The Hair and Makeup Math:

Getting your hair done professionally for homecoming is non-negotiable for a lot of us, and that’s completely valid. But you don’t need to get it done five times in one week. Plan a style that’ll last like braids, a sew-in, or a silk press that you can maintain with wraps and edge control.

For makeup, consider doing your own for some events and splurging on a makeup artist for one or two nights when you really want to go all out. YouTube tutorials are free, and honestly, your skills might surprise you. Plus, if you’re going out with friends, make it a group thing like everyone does their makeup together, shares products, and hypes each other up. It’s giving sisterhood and savings.

The Social Calendar Tax: Everything Costs Something

Let’s talk about all those “optional” events that aren’t really optional. The alumni brunch. The official tailgate. The step show tickets. The concert that someone inevitably planned. The parties with cover charges. It adds up so fast.

Prioritize Ruthlessly:

You cannot do everything. I know FOMO is real, but your bank account is also real. Sit down with the full homecoming schedule and decide what matters most to YOU. If the step show is your thing, allocate more budget there. If you’re really about the tailgate experience, make that your priority. Permit yourself to skip events without guilt.

Group Economics:

Pool money with your friends for shared expenses. If you’re all going to the tailgate, buy supplies in bulk and split the cost. One person brings the cooler, another brings chairs, and someone else handles the speaker. Collective budgeting makes everything cheaper.

For food throughout the week, organize group orders instead of everyone buying separately. DoorDash fees hurt less when you’re splitting them four ways, and you can often hit free delivery minimums as a group.

The Food Trap: Why You’re Spending So Much on Eating

During homecoming week, normal meal routines go out the window. You’re running between events, the dining hall hours don’t match your schedule, and somehow you end up spending money on food every single day despite having a meal plan.

The Realistic Strategy:

Keep snacks in your bag or dorm. I’m talking granola bars, fruit, chips, candy, whatever keeps you from making desperate $15 purchases at campus convenience stores between events. You’ll thank yourself when you’re running late to the step show and can grab something quick without stopping.

If you’re going out to eat with friends, check the prices before you go. There’s nothing worse than sitting down at a restaurant and realizing entrees start at $25 when you were thinking more like $12. Suggest spots that fit everyone’s budget, or be honest about wanting to go somewhere more affordable.

Late-night food after events is going to happen; it’s part of the culture. But maybe you hit the drive-through instead of the sit-down restaurant. Maybe you and your friends make a Walmart run and cook something simple back at the dorm. The vibe can still be immaculate even if you’re not spending $30 on wings at 2 a.m.

Getting Around: Transportation Adds Up Quick

Whether you’re on campus or coming back as an alum, getting from event to event costs money. Parking fees, gas, Ubers, it all compounds over a week.

If you’re driving, coordinate rides with friends. There’s no reason four people should take four separate cars to the same tailgate. Rotate who drives to different events, or throw gas money to whoever’s been doing most of the driving.

For Ubers and Lyfts, always split with friends and plan. Surge pricing during peak homecoming hours is brutal, so if you can leave 20 minutes earlier or later to avoid it, do that. Also, sometimes it’s cheaper to walk to a nearby spot and order from there than to get picked up right at the crowded event location.

If you’re flying in, book as early as possible. Prices skyrocket the closer you get to homecoming weekend. Also, consider flying into a nearby airport if it’s significantly cheaper; a longer drive might be worth the savings.

The Things You Didn’t Budget For (But Should)

Here’s what sneaks up on people every single year:

Tickets sell out and resale prices are insane. Buy your step show and game tickets early, even if it means putting them on your budget weeks in advance. Waiting until the last minute either means you’re paying double or you’re not going.

Your phone will die constantly because you’re taking videos and pictures all week. Bring a portable charger, or you’ll end up buying an overpriced one from a vendor.

Professional photographers at events will tag you in photos and offer to sell you the full-resolution versions. Decide ahead of time if you’re buying photos or if you’re cool with just saving the watermarked versions for memories.

Emergency outfit situations happen. You spill something, a strap breaks, and you realize your outfit isn’t hitting like you thought. Having a backup plan (or at least $20-30 in emergency funds) can save you from a meltdown.

Real Talk: How Much Should You Actually Budget?

This depends entirely on your situation, but here’s a realistic breakdown if you’re a student attending homecoming at your own school:

– Outfits/accessories: $50-150 (if you’re shopping smart and mixing old with new)

– Hair and makeup: $75-200 (depending on what you’re getting done)

– Event tickets: $30-80 (step show, parties, any paid events)

– Food for the week: $100-150 (this includes restaurants, snacks, late-night runs)

– Transportation: $20-50 (gas money, Uber splits, parking)

– Miscellaneous: $30-50 (phone charger, emergency needs, photos)

Total: roughly $300-680 for the week

If that number made your stomach drop, it’s okay. You can absolutely do homecoming for less if you need to. Focus on the free or low-cost events, get creative with outfits, and lean on your community. The point of homecoming is celebrating your school and your people, not going into debt.

The Bottom Line

HBCU homecoming is an experience you’ll remember forever, and you deserve to enjoy it without financial stress hanging over your head. The key is planning ahead, being honest with yourself about what you can afford, and remembering that your worth isn’t determined by how much you spend.

Start budgeting now if you haven’t already. Set aside money each week leading up to homecoming. Track your spending during the week so you don’t lose sight of where your money’s going. And most importantly, don’t compare your homecoming experience to what you see on social media. Everyone’s highlight reel looks expensive, but you have no idea what’s actually going on with their bank account.

Show up, show out, and keep your coins. You can do both.