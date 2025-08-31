Pretty or Problematic?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How Harmful Can Aesthetics Be?

In today’s ever-changing society, the popular word known as “Aesthetics” is everywhere. From

For Instagram to TikTok influencers showing off the latest TikTok Shop item or fashion piece, it can

be a bit overwhelming at times to know where you stand. These curated looks and types of

lifestyles can feel inspirational and desire-seeking, but they often hide a darker impact

underneath.

After writing another article pertaining to the upcoming Fall 2025 semester, I discovered even more aesthetics than before, and then I questioned, why is that? Why are new aesthetics coming across young girl’s feeds everyday? Can these “aesthetics” possibilities even be harmful to try and obtain? With those questions in mind, we can take a deep dive into the world of aesthetics and what comes along with them. With the constant illusion of being perfect, Gen-Z today, especially young girls are being fed the idea of looking a certain way or dressing some type of way, just to fit the aesthetic they are trying to accomplish or what best fits them. With the constant, “What Aesthetics Are You?” video’s, categorizing you into being CottageCore, Soft Girl, Light or Dark academia, indie, Clean girl, Goth, and the list goes on and on. These polished trends make some girls feel as though beauty is only achievable through overconsumption, editing, and having the perfect life when that simply isn’t reality for most.

Instead of embracing the different diversity in all body shapes and sizes, aesthetics tend to focus more on thin bodies, glass skin, minimalist lifestyles, and eurocentric features. With this reinforcement with the hierarchy in certain features than others, it can feel exclusive or put into boxes to those who don’t have those body or face features. With the constant exposure to certain aesthetics, it can go on to cause body dysmorphia, insecurities, compulsive spending habits, disordered eating patterns, and other unhealthy habits.These practices can be essentially dangerous for young teens and young adults who are still finding their identity and where they fit into society. Many of the aesthetics also add to the already fast fashion and overconsumption of items – “buy this new hair item” or “use this filter”.This way beauty becomes less about self-expression and more about keeping up with the trends in order to remain relevant.

Aesthetics can be fun and harmless, but when they start to dictate how people should look, it can become harmful. True beauty doesn’t have to be a new trend or filter; it’s about being creative, not following the crowd, and having confidence in your own individualism. There is nothing wrong with finding an aesthetic that best fits you and your personality comfortably, but it doesn’t always have to be exact. Breaking away from the many aesthetics allows for more inclusivity, healthiness, and empowering standards of beauty.