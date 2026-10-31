Making your Voice Heard: Midterm Elections

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How and Where to Vote in the Midterm Elections for 2026

The November 3, 2026, general midterm elections are right around the corner! Voting is one of the most important tools to shape the future of your community and state. Whether you are voting in Maryland or another neighboring state, planning your trip to the ballot box can ensure your vote counts. For college students, it’s essential that as a collective, we can have the power to change the narrative on important issues such as tuition costs, reproductive freedoms, and climate policy.

If you are go to a school located in Maryland, here is exactly how and where you can make your voice heard.

Picking Your Address

As a college student living away from home, you can choose which address you use to register and vote. You can either use your campus address, or your home/guardians address.

Where to vote in Maryland

Since Early Voting was between October 22-29th, the only way to vote is on election day, which is on November 3rd. You must vote at your specific assigned polling place. This can be found using the official Maryland Voting Location Lookup. To confirm the polling hours, you can consult with election authorities.

What to bring to the election polls

If you have voted within the state of Maryland before, you don’t need to show ID, but you are a first-time voter in the state, providing verification is as simple as showing a U.S. passport, or Maryland Driver’s license.

Did you miss Maryland’s Registration Deadline? You still have the option to vote because the state of Maryland, luckily offers same-day voter registration, just remember to bring an ID, which can include your student ID.

Why Your Vote Counts

From deciding who represents the state to deciding on national policies, voting holds great power. Midterms elections can hold as much power or even more than the presidential elections simply because of who is holding the representative seats. Gather your friends and family, and check the Maryland Board of Elections, and get ready to vote together this Tuesday!