I Didn’t Just Choose Social Work: I Lived It First

Choosing a major can feel overwhelming, but for me, social work was never just a random decision. It was personal, I didn’t choose this field simply because I enjoy helping people I chose it because I once needed someone to help me. When I was younger, I was placed in foster care, and that experience shaped how I understand safety, trust, and advocacy. I understand feeling uncertain during that time, needing stability and reassurance. Now as a social work major, I’m not just studying a career path. I’m preparing to step back into a system that once shaped my childhood, but this time, as the advocate.

Why I chose social work

One of the biggest reasons I chose social work is because of my former social worker. She truly inspired me in ways she probably doesn’t know. The way she listened to me without judgment, the way she advocated for me, and the way she made sure I was safe regardless of the situation meant everything. I wasn’t afraid to talk to her about anything.She created a space where I felt comfortable and heard, and that made a lasting impact on me. She treated me like I mattered, not like I was just another case file. Watching handle difficult situations with both strength and compassion made me realize that I wanted to become that kind of person for someone else. I want to be the foster care worker who makes child feel protected, understood, and valued the way she did for me. My past didn’t discourage me from this field; it inspired me to step into it with purpose. Seeing how much one’s person’s care could impact a child made me realize how powerful this career is.

What i love about the major

What I love most about social work is that it feels meaningful. We talk about real issues like trauma, child welfare, family dynamics, poverty, and ethics, not just random information from a textbook. Every topic connects to someone’s real life. It makes class discussions feel important because what we learn actually impacts families and communities. I especially appreciate learning about the Code of Ethics because it showed me that social work isn’t just about having a kind heart it’s about professionalism, boundaries, and responsibility. You have to advocate the right way and make decisions carefully.

I also love that this major pushes me to think differently about society. I notice systems more now. I think about how policies affect people. It has made me more aware and more compassionate. Helping others has always been natural for me. I genuinely enjoy making sure people feel heard, safe, and supported. Being able to turn something that already feels like part of my personality into a career makes me feel confident that I chose the right path.

what challenges me

At the same time, I have to admit that this major can be stressful and intense. The course load is heavy, and there is a lot of reading, writing, and group work. Sometimes it feels like the assignments never stop. On top of that, the topics themselves can be emotionally draining. Discussing abuse, neglect, and systemic injustice in depth is not always easy, especially when some of it connects to my own experiences. There are days when I leave class mentally tired because we’ve had deep conversations that require a lot of emotional processing.

Balancing the workload while managing the emotional weight of the material can be overwhelming. I’ve had to work on my time management and learn how to step away when I need a break. Social work is teaching me that caring deeply is powerful, but I also have to protect my own peace. If I don’t take care of myself, I won’t be able to show up fully for others and their times of need in the future.

turning experience into purpose

Choosing social work feels bigger than just picking classes or earning a degree. It feels like I’m stepping into something that’s meant for me. Yes, the workload is heavy, and the classes can be intense, but they’re shaping me into the kind of professional I want to become. My experience gave me empathy, but this major is giving me skills, discipline, and strength. I’m not just doing this because of where I’ve been — I’m doing it because of where I’m going. I know that one day, I’ll be ready to stand in that role confidently and make a difference.