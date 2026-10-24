Homecoming: The Most Fun and Stressful Week Of Our Lives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is full of pride and tradition. It’s the most fun, hectic, and exciting time of year.

This week marks one of the best times of year in college…

Bowie State University’s 91st homecoming. Homecoming means something different to everyone. Homecoming is a time for friendships to grow, and a time to celebrate the pride and excellence that is Bowie State University. For me, this is my first one, so I’m excited to see what this will be like. For most students, it means a week where the campus is full of life, energy, and school spirit.

Homecoming week for Freshman is big. It’s their first not just college homecoming but HBCU homecoming. It’s a time for us to experience the legacy that is HBCU homecoming. Homecoming is also a time for alumni to come have fun and pay homage to their HBCU. The fun of homecoming starts at the beginning of the week. Something is happening everydays, everyone’s trying to find things to wear and everyone is getting excited. Seeing everyone dressed in their best, the smiles and the laughter, the inclusivity, everything. Homecoming is a time to come together as a community and be happy and enjoy the moments.

Since it’s homecoming week, some are stressed. People in the band, or any other organization during this week can be stressful. They have to balance classes, class work, practices, performances etc. They are also excited but they’re more focused on the things they are obligated to do. People in charge of planning can also be overwhelmed. Anyone involved in the planning, preparation, or performing can feel significantly overwhelmed. Most of them are also trying to enjoy the homecoming festivities themselves.

Homecoming is full of pride and tradition. It’s the most fun, hectic, and exciting time of year. Everyone is always busy, people are hanging out with their friends, and everyone is happy.