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Bowie State | Life

Homecoming: The Most Fun and Stressful Week Of Our Lives

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Alicia Ingram Student Contributor, Bowie State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming is full of pride and tradition. It’s the most fun, hectic, and exciting time of year.

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This week marks one of the best times of year in college…

Bowie State University’s 91st homecoming. Homecoming means something different to everyone. Homecoming is a time for friendships to grow, and a time to celebrate the pride and excellence that is Bowie State University. For me, this is my first one, so I’m excited to see what this will be like. For most students, it means a week where the campus is full of life, energy, and school spirit.

Homecoming week for Freshman is big. It’s their first not just college homecoming but HBCU homecoming. It’s a time for us to experience the legacy that is HBCU homecoming. Homecoming is also a time for alumni to come have fun and pay homage to their HBCU. The fun of homecoming starts at the beginning of the week. Something is happening everydays, everyone’s trying to find things to wear and everyone is getting excited. Seeing everyone dressed in their best, the smiles and the laughter, the inclusivity, everything. Homecoming is a time to come together as a community and be happy and enjoy the moments.

Since it’s homecoming week, some are stressed. People in the band, or any other organization during this week can be stressful. They have to balance classes, class work, practices, performances etc. They are also excited but they’re more focused on the things they are obligated to do. People in charge of planning can also be overwhelmed. Anyone involved in the planning, preparation, or performing can feel significantly overwhelmed. Most of them are also trying to enjoy the homecoming festivities themselves.

Homecoming is full of pride and tradition. It’s the most fun, hectic, and exciting time of year. Everyone is always busy, people are hanging out with their friends, and everyone is happy.

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Alicia Ingram

Bowie State '30

I am a freshman here at Bowie State with a major in nursing and a passion for writing! I am a first generation college student from Baltimore, Maryland. I thoroughly enjoy crocheting, painting, singing, acting, and writing. I love theatre and became heavily involved in high school. I have worked behind the scenes as well as being in front of the spotlight. 

In high school I took a class called Biomedical Innovations for four years. In the class I got certified to stop the bleed and learned more about myself then I can say. During this course I made great friendships and confirmed my passion for nursing. I learned that my profession is not always easy and that I will have obstacles not just patients but with my work-life balance. But this course also taught me something else I love: THEATRE!

I started theatre in the tenth grade and I haven’t stopped loving it since.I’ve watched plays and musicals for most of my life until I realized I'd actually like it. One of my friends from Biomedical Innovations actually introduced me to theatre. I worked behind the scenes and then gained courage to actually audition. My first audition went terribly and it set me back a lot. But once I heard everyone got a part in the spring musical I was happy. I eventually gained the courage and I made it. I was a background character but I still loved it!

My love for helping people started when I was in the third grade. My mother took me to work at her assisted living every weekend. I loved watching her care for the people who couldn’t care for themselves. It gave me so much joy. Watching her interact, play, feed and clothe them peaked my interest. And from that point on I knew that’s what I wanted to do.For some nursing is a good check with even better benefits, but for me it’s a passion. From the ripe age of seven I knew I wanted to work with kids.