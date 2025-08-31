Glow & Go: Simple School Beauty & Style DIY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back-to-school season can feel like a major production: new classes, new schedules, even new crushes. But maintaining your beauty routine through it all doesn’t mean you need a platinum budget. Here’s how to keep hair, skin, nails, lashes, and even your clothes looking fresh, polished, and Instagram-ready all while keeping things affordable for a college student’s wallet.

New Semester, New Canvas

Every August and September, the academic year begins like a brand-new notebook, fresh pages, endless possibilities. For college students, especially young women balancing studies, part-time jobs, and perhaps just the tiniest pinch of “How do I survive adulthood?” this season also feels like a chance to fine-tune how you show up in the world.

Here’s the truth: looking good and feeling put‑together rarely has to cost as much as your student loan disbursement check. Instead, this is where creativity meets practicality.

Back‑to‑school beauty maintenance can be fun, expressive, confidence‑boosting, and very cost‑friendly if you know the tricks. Think of it as mini life hacks for hair, skin, nails, lashes, and clothes areas that can feel like high‑maintenance but don’t have to be when approached DIY‑style.

So, let’s cut through the noise of $50 lip glosses and $300 “must‑have” hairstyles and talk about attainable, student‑friendly routines that keep you glowing through late‑night study sessions, dorm showers, or coffee‑fueled mornings.

Skin, Let That glows!

Let’s face it clear, glowing skin is the ultimate back-to-school flex. But with fluctuating stress, endless classes, and (yes) late-night fries, skin can get a little less than blessed. Here’s how to glow on the go:

Keep it simple, Saves

Daily Routine: You really just need a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer, and sunscreen yes, even for darker skin tones. Drugstore brands like Cetaphil or CeraVe are budget-friendly and recommended by dermatologists.

DIY Masks: Whip up a mask with what’s in your dorm-mini fridge! Mix oatmeal with honey to calm skin, or try yogurt with a bit of turmeric (anti-inflammatory, not to stain your selfie streak!).

Hydration: Instead of pricey tonics, use rose water ($3 at many beauty supply stores) as a spritz to keep skin fresh between classes.

Spotlight on SPF

Contrary to myths, everyone needs sun protection. Go for an SPF 30 or higher that doesn’t give that wild bluish cast on darker skin brands like Black Girl Sunscreen are formulated for every shade and don’t bust the budget.

Pimple Emergencies

Stressed about a sudden spot before a big presentation? Ditch expensive spot treatments dab a little salicylic acid ($4-6 at most drugstores) and, once the crisis is averted, reward yourself with a little self-love, not self-loathing.

Hair: The crown you never take off

From twist-outs to bouncy curls, silk presses, and protective styles, college hair is all about expression and protection. Especially if you’re on a people-of-color glow-up, experimenting doesn’t mean you need a trust fund.

Natural Hairstyles = Natural Savings

Twist-Outs & Braid-Outs: Use affordable leave-in conditioners and gels, or DIY flaxseed gel for about $2.

Protective Styles: Box braids, faux locs, or crochet styles can last weeks. If you’re feeling adventurous, recruit a friend for a braid-and-binge night (Netflix and skill share, anyone?).

Satin Scarves & Pillowcases: Reduce breakage and frizz with a satin scarf or pillowcase ($5-10). Bonus: It doubles as a head wrap on bad hair days.

Wash Day? More Like Wash “Hour”

Budget Cleansing: Try co-washing (conditioner washing) for gentle moisture. Generic conditioners work fine just check the label for sulfates if you have sensitivities.

DIY Deep Conditioner: Mix avocado ($1, peak season!) with olive oil for a nourishing hair mask that doubles as a selfie filter IRL.

Creative Cuts

Don’t fear the shears! Learn basic trims from YouTube tutorials if you’re nervous about trusting your head to the $7 campus barbershop. A small postal order shears kit and patience can save you hundreds each year (plus, it makes for a quirky party story later).

Observational LOL: College is the only place you’ll see someone cut their own bangs with kitchen scissors and then ace a chemistry test. Brains and beauty? Checked.

Lashes & Brows Lift Without the Splurge

Mascara claims a chunk of that “beauty on a budget” market, but let’s talk next-level for less.

DIY Lash Enhancements

Lash Curlers > Lash Lifts: Invest in a $3 lash curler; with a little vaseline and mascara, you’ll look wide-eyed at 8AM lectures (even when you’re not).

Homemade Lash Growth Serums: Mix castor oil with vitamin E and apply at night for natural thickening over time just patch test first.

At-home lash extension kits allow individuals to apply faux lash extensions without salon visits and price. The kit includes glue , bond and tweezer to apply the cluster lashes for only $25 per kit lasting one to three days.

Brows on POINT (or Pencil)

Nobody needs to pay $40+ every three weeks for a brow arch. Use a drugstore pencil, brow gel, and a steady hand. If you slip, know that all great artists make mistakes and eyebrow regrowth happens faster than syllabus week.

Nails, No Salon, No Problem

Salon nails are gorgeous, but can be expensive, especially when money is tight.

At-Home Manis for the Win

Supplies List: Nail file, polish (brands under $2 last surprisingly well), topcoat, and either cotton balls or the ol’ tissue trick.

Creative Touches: Use things like bobby pins for dots, tape for stripes, or make ombré with a small sponge. Inviting friends DIY manis is more fun with a buddy and snacks!

Press-On Nails

The ultimate cheat code. Press-ons have evolved, and many are $5 or less. Choose from neon, nude, or bold patterns. Save the twenty for brunch. Nail the semester one polish at a time!

Fashion: Thrift, Swap, and Remake

Any beauty routine is incomplete without that final fit check. Being stylish doesn’t mean emptying your wallet or disregarding sustainability!

Thrifting 101

Hit up local thrift stores, consignment shops, or online marketplaces. Not only can you find statement jackets, cozy sweaters, or retro gems, you’ll stand out in one-of-a-kind pieces.

For people of color looking for clothes that fit curves, hips, or shoulders just right, thrifting allows you to experiment with styles and tailoring without fear of ruining big-brand pieces.

Clothing Swaps and DIY Upcycling

Organize a swap with friends: trade items you’re done with for something new.

Transform basics with dye, patches, or scissors for custom fresh looks. Old jeans become shorts, oversized tees turn into lounge sets, and a little fabric glue can bedazzle just about anything.

Smart Storage & Maintenance

Air dry delicate tops to prevent fading.

Use a cheap fabric shaver to keep knits looking sharp.

Rotate pieces often are the spice of campus style.

Financial Wisdom Glam with a Game Plan

Let’s sprinkle in a quick, simple guide to basic budget smarts for beauty and style:

Quick Take Track It Use a free budgeting app or spreadsheet (try Notion or Google Sheets) to see where funds go. Set Limits Allocate a monthly “fun” fund once it’s gone, only window shop! Prioritize Invest in staples: moisturizer, mascara, and versatile shoes. Save more, Glow more For big wants, set aside small amounts over time. Emergency Stash

Set aside $20 for those “I need a pick-me-up” moments, be it for a self-care haul or a new scarf before that Friday night event.

Finances can feel as daunting as chem class labs, but little choices add up just like those missed alarms before 8AM.

Embracing Individuality, You Do You!

Beauty trends come and go, but YOUR signature style and routine should reflect you. Experiment and have fun, remember, looking good and feeling great should never feel like a hustle. The best part about college life is discovering and affirming who you are, on your terms.

Staying Informed and Inspired

Recently, there’s been a push for schools and campuses to offer mental health support and body positivity workshops. Get involved! Join clubs focusing on self-care, beauty, and wellness. Bringing your beauty creativity to these spaces helps everyone feel seen and they’re a great place to swap tips, products, and good vibes.

Spotlight: In 2025, many campuses are increasing support for students’ wellness, with affordable pop-up salons, clothing swaps, and cultural beauty workshops making headlines across the nation. Who said “back to school” can’t mean back to YOU?

Own Your Style, Own Your Budget!

Go ahead mix up a face mask, thrift for that jaw-dropping jacket, or host a manicure party in your dorm common room. With creativity, resourcefulness, and a little budgeting know-how, college can be where you look your best and set yourself up for a life of good financial habits.

So, next time someone asks how you get your glow on, just wink and say: “DIY, all the way!” Remember, the best looks are the ones you create. Affordability is the real trend, and it never goes out of style.