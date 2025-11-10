Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
image of black women from unsplash for articles on the recent protests
image of black women from unsplash for articles on the recent protests
Photo by Clarke Sanders from Unsplash
Bowie State | Life > Experiences

Empowering the Next Generation: ENVSN Fest HBCU Tour Stops at Bowie State

Kayla Turner Student Contributor, Bowie State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 30th, 2025, the Student Center at Bowie State University buzzed with excitement as students and faculty gathered around the ENVSN Fest HBCU Tour pop-up shop. Partnering with Her Campus Bowie State, the ENVSN Foundation brought empowerment, mentorship, and a touch of beauty to campus life.

When asked what inspired her to get involved with ENVSN, one member shared,

“I really admired ENVSN’s mission of mentorship for women and the sense of community it fosters. The programming I saw has been incredibly inspiring, and I wanted to align myself with a group that creates such a positive impact.”

That impact was evident throughout the day. ENVSN’s pop-up featured free ENVSN tote bags, bandanas, 25% off Aerie coupons, and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty liquid blush in the shade Lucky. But the real takeaway went far beyond the freebies; it was the energy of sisterhood that filled the space.

Her Campus Bowie State volunteered at the pop-up, helping pass out products and engage with students. The smiles, laughter, and genuine conversations reflected the very essence of what ENVSN stands for. One Her Campus volunteer said, “The vibe was very empowering and energetic. I loved interacting with my peers, and seeing the smiles on their faces made me smile.”

The ENVSN representative reflected on how powerful it’s been to be a part of a community rooted in shared experiences:

“The most rewarding part has definitely been the opportunity to learn and grow through shared experiences. Immersing myself in a space where I can see life through the perspectives of other women has been transformative. Having a community of peers who continuously inspire, support, and uplift one another makes the experience.”

That spirit of inspiration and connection was at the heart of the event. ENVSN’s mission is to create opportunities for Gen Z and Gen Alpha women and femmes of color to develop their passions and potential. As one ENVSN team member described,

“ENVSN is a multidimensional community and organization formed to support the fundamental needs and foundational skills of Gen Z and Gen Alpha women femmes of color. We’re dedicated to cultivating talent, dreams, and the sustainability of youth culture in an inclusive environment.”

And that inclusivity was on full display at Bowie State, where students didn’t just walk away with beauty products, but with a message of empowerment. ENVSN believes in uplifting women in every aspect of their lives, personally, professionally, and creatively.

“What makes ENVSN stand out is how it celebrates women while empowering them to reach their full potential,” the representative explained. “ENVSN goes beyond just career prep; it builds a community that uplifts, inspires, and celebrates women through its own festival. It’s a place where empowerment feels fun, personal, and real.”

Kayla Turner

Bowie State '26

Kayla Turner is the President and Campus Correspondent of Her Campus at Bowie State University. She leads the chapter’s relaunch after a period of inactivity and is dedicated to rebuilding it into a vibrant hub for student voices, creativity, and empowerment. As a multi-passionate writer and student leader, Kayla oversees all editorial direction, event planning, recruitment efforts, and digital content strategy for the chapter. Her writing often centers around self-love, womanhood, campus life, and beauty, with an emphasis on wellness, fashion, and feminine power. Outside of Her Campus, Kayla is a highly involved senior at Bowie State University majoring in Child & Adolescent Studies. She currently serves as an Office Assistant in the Department of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies, where she supports daily operations and academic programming. She is also the Communications Director for an organization, and “Miss.” for a second. Kayla is working toward her goal of becoming a childcare director and eventually owning her own daycare center. You can connect with her on LinkedIn to learn more about her journey. When she’s not balancing her campus commitments, you can find Kayla journaling in pink ink, collecting perfumes and plushies, or sipping on a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino from Starbucks (no whip, extra crunch!). She’s a lover of all things soft, sparkly, and spiritual and believes that with faith, a plan, and a little bit of glitter, anything is possible. 💕✨