Empowering the Next Generation: ENVSN Fest HBCU Tour Stops at Bowie State

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 30th, 2025, the Student Center at Bowie State University buzzed with excitement as students and faculty gathered around the ENVSN Fest HBCU Tour pop-up shop. Partnering with Her Campus Bowie State, the ENVSN Foundation brought empowerment, mentorship, and a touch of beauty to campus life.

When asked what inspired her to get involved with ENVSN, one member shared,

“I really admired ENVSN’s mission of mentorship for women and the sense of community it fosters. The programming I saw has been incredibly inspiring, and I wanted to align myself with a group that creates such a positive impact.”

That impact was evident throughout the day. ENVSN’s pop-up featured free ENVSN tote bags, bandanas, 25% off Aerie coupons, and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty liquid blush in the shade Lucky. But the real takeaway went far beyond the freebies; it was the energy of sisterhood that filled the space.

Her Campus Bowie State volunteered at the pop-up, helping pass out products and engage with students. The smiles, laughter, and genuine conversations reflected the very essence of what ENVSN stands for. One Her Campus volunteer said, “The vibe was very empowering and energetic. I loved interacting with my peers, and seeing the smiles on their faces made me smile.”

The ENVSN representative reflected on how powerful it’s been to be a part of a community rooted in shared experiences:

“The most rewarding part has definitely been the opportunity to learn and grow through shared experiences. Immersing myself in a space where I can see life through the perspectives of other women has been transformative. Having a community of peers who continuously inspire, support, and uplift one another makes the experience.”

That spirit of inspiration and connection was at the heart of the event. ENVSN’s mission is to create opportunities for Gen Z and Gen Alpha women and femmes of color to develop their passions and potential. As one ENVSN team member described,

“ENVSN is a multidimensional community and organization formed to support the fundamental needs and foundational skills of Gen Z and Gen Alpha women femmes of color. We’re dedicated to cultivating talent, dreams, and the sustainability of youth culture in an inclusive environment.”

And that inclusivity was on full display at Bowie State, where students didn’t just walk away with beauty products, but with a message of empowerment. ENVSN believes in uplifting women in every aspect of their lives, personally, professionally, and creatively.