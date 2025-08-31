Dorm Sweet Dorm: Your First-Year Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you’ve packed your suitcase full of clothes, and stuffed a twin XL sheet onto your mattress, and realized your entire wardrobe somehow only fits in half a closet. Welcome to dorm life.

Living in a dorm for the first time is definitely an exciting time, but it can get overwhelming, and well, a tad bit chaotic. It’s your first real taste of independence, and while you won’t miss your parents reminding you to switch your laundry or clean those dishes, you will miss having a bathroom that isn’t shared with 20 other people. Don’t stress, though I’ve got you. Here are some tips to help you actually love dorm life this semester.

1. Maximize Your Space

Dorm rooms are basically shoeboxes with beds, but you can make it work. Under-bed storage bins, over-the-door organizers, and command hooks are going to be your best friends when it comes to creating space. Using shelves, risers, or anything that helps you build up instead of out.

In fact, Tom’s Guide highlights that stackable bins, wall shelves, and rolling racks can nearly double your dorm’s usable area

Pro tip: roll your clothes instead of folding them. This is a great way to save space and helps your drawers open easily.

2. Bring Comforts From Home

The patchy white walls and bad lighting? Not the vibe. Pack things that make it feel like your space: throw blankets, string lights, photos of friends, or even your childhood stuffed animal (no judgment, you’ll be glad you brought it on rough days). The cozier it feels, the more it’ll actually feel like home.

3. Set Roommate Boundaries Early (But Nicely)

Whether you lucked out with your new BFF or got paired with someone totally different from you, setting expectations early is key. Talk about quiet hours, borrowing clothes, and whether it’s cool to have people over. It might feel awkward at first, but awkward conversations now = fewer arguments later.

4. Keep It Clean

It’s way too easy to let your need for a cute outfit clutter your room. Trust me, nothing kills the mood like coming home from class and tripping over yesterday’s jeans. Keep Clorox wipes, a mini vacuum, and some glass cleaner on hand (you’ll thank yourself next time you need to take a mirror pic).

A deep clean isn’t just about looks either. Homes & Gardens notes that scrubbing surfaces, dusting, and ventilating your dorm can boost your focus and overall well-being.

5. Take Care of You

Dorms can get loud, busy, and overwhelming, so have your mini sanctuary. Noise-canceling headphones, a book, or even a little corner where you can just relax and reset. Remember: you can’t be your best you if you’re running on zero sleep and a diet of instant ramen.

Dorm life isn’t perfect; it will be messy, loud, and maybe a little stressful at times. But it’s also where late-night talks, inside jokes, and some of your best college memories begin. With the right mindset (and maybe a few command hooks), you’ll learn to love it more than you think.

