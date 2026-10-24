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Bowie State | Culture > Digital

Digital Wellness: Balancing Screen Time and Human Connection

Layla Hodge Student Contributor, Bowie State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Digtal Wellbeing: How to manage Screen Time, Algorithms, and re-connect with the real world

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In a society dominated by screens and ever-changing technologies, digital wellness has become key in maintaining social and emotional well-being. According to studies, the average person spends over “6-7 hours a day on screen-time”, which entails scrolling through social media, and other forms of entertainment platforms. (Pierce, 2026) While, yes, technology connects us locally, as well as, globally, it also risks isolating us, which can significantly impact our real world relationship and digital dependency. 

Excessive screen time is linked to increased anxiety, sleep disruption, as well as reduced focus. Algorithms, created by social media platforms, such as Instagram, Pintrest, TikTok, etc, are designed to keep engagement going and have endless feeds that we can’t look away from. This cycle, then creates what is known as compulsive usage, where even productive tasks, such as completing an assignment or finishing that long project, feels less rewarding than passive scrolling. 

Rebuilding Human Connection 

In a hyper-connected world, especially while you are in college, loneliness can arise. By simply relying on virtual interactions, they can lack depth, which can leave us craving realness and authenticity from others that we connect with. Some suggestions can include: 

Scheduling offline interactions: with friends and family 

Engaging within organizations: volunteering or spending some time away at an organization’s event

A Balanced Approach 

Digital wellness isn’t simply about thinking about technology in a negative light, it’s about setting boundaries and connecting with real world relationships. As we continue to navigate within the digital age, we can learn to reconnect with ourselves, along with our communities, and organizations that go beyond the screen. 

Layla Hodge

Bowie State '27

Hello Everyone!

My name is Layla Hodge and I am currently a Senior at Bowie State University. My major is Business Administration with a focus in Marketing and I would love to make change happen. However big or small, I love to make a difference in someone's life. Whether it's donating food or spending time at my local animal shelter, making an impact changes your whole perspective on life.

Happy to see where my new position as Vice President guides me!