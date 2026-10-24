Digital Wellness: Balancing Screen Time and Human Connection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowie State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Digtal Wellbeing: How to manage Screen Time, Algorithms, and re-connect with the real world

In a society dominated by screens and ever-changing technologies, digital wellness has become key in maintaining social and emotional well-being. According to studies, the average person spends over “6-7 hours a day on screen-time”, which entails scrolling through social media, and other forms of entertainment platforms. (Pierce, 2026) While, yes, technology connects us locally, as well as, globally, it also risks isolating us, which can significantly impact our real world relationship and digital dependency.

Excessive screen time is linked to increased anxiety, sleep disruption, as well as reduced focus. Algorithms, created by social media platforms, such as Instagram, Pintrest, TikTok, etc, are designed to keep engagement going and have endless feeds that we can’t look away from. This cycle, then creates what is known as compulsive usage, where even productive tasks, such as completing an assignment or finishing that long project, feels less rewarding than passive scrolling.

Rebuilding Human Connection

In a hyper-connected world, especially while you are in college, loneliness can arise. By simply relying on virtual interactions, they can lack depth, which can leave us craving realness and authenticity from others that we connect with. Some suggestions can include:

Scheduling offline interactions: with friends and family

Engaging within organizations: volunteering or spending some time away at an organization’s event

A Balanced Approach

Digital wellness isn’t simply about thinking about technology in a negative light, it’s about setting boundaries and connecting with real world relationships. As we continue to navigate within the digital age, we can learn to reconnect with ourselves, along with our communities, and organizations that go beyond the screen.