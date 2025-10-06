Your Fall Outfit Formula

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s crazy to think we have been at school for a month already because it still feels like August outside. But this week October is in the air, which means we’re swapping out sandals and bringing out the boots. As much as I love summer, fall is the season to reset—your life, your space, and of course, your style. This year’s fashion is all about cozy layers, unexpected textures, and reimagined classics. Here are the must-have fits for Fall 2025:

Denim/Denim

From head to heels, denim is everywhere. Think oversized denim jacket, with jeans, little denim purse and heels to finish off the look. It’s bold, versatile, and effortlessly it girl.

Bootcut Jeans

Not so skinny and not so wide, bootcut jeans are a fan favorite this fall. You can dress them up for nightlife or pair them with your favorite cardigan for a cool fall walk to class.

Skorts. Skorts. Skorts.

Your summer go to is not going anywhere. Skorts keep you styling but comfy all in the same fit – perfect transition piece. Pair them with your favorite jacket and pair of boots for an elevated not so summer look.

Poncho Sweaters

These are so cute and effortless! Think sheer poncho with cami for night and wool poncho for class with jeans and your favorite accessories, such an elevated put together class look.

Mix & Matching Textures

This one is so fun! Maybe a silk lace cami with oversized suede jacket, wide leg jeans or even add polka dots into the mix. Think fun, fresh and minimal basics.