Wuthering Heights Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Minor Spoiler Alert*

I have seen quite a lot of love-hate feelings toward the new Wuthering Heights movie. While I won’t claim to be an expert in film, I love movies and want to give my two cents!

I gave the move an overall 3.5/5. I absolutely loved the coloring, costumes, and the movie’s overall vibe. I thought it was beautifully shot, and the small details helped me feel like I was really in the film.

However, as much as I love Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, I do think the casting prevented me from understanding some of the small movie details. For example, Margot Robbie’s character, Cath, was supposed to be having her sexual awakening. She was supposed to be an early teen, but Margot Robbie is in her mid-thirties, which sort of took away from this idea.

While I didn’t read the book, I did some research on the original themes, and the movie really missed out on a lot of them. I do think a movie can stray from the source material and still be good, BUT this one took out important themes, like domestic violence and racial injustice, and turned it into a cushy romance. It’s giving It Ends with Us vibes.

That being said, when I was in the theater, I didn’t know what was left out, and I enjoyed the movie. The ending had me fully sobbing, and it took me quite a few hours to get over it. I think that the movie is enjoyable and a good watch, especially if you are a fan of romance movies. I wouldn’t go into the theater expecting your life to be changed, but it is a fun and emotional watch.